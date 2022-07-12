Unemployment rates rise in region

Unemployment rates in Martinsville and Henry County and the surrounding region inched up in the most recent reporting period, mirroring the changes across the state and the country.

Unemployment rates took a turn upward in all localities across the region, as did the state and national averages, but still remain below the rates from the prior year.

The City of Martinsville is at 5.1 percent, tied with Buchanan and Sussex counties, but below Emporia at 5.2 percent, Hopewell at 5.3 percent and Petersburg with 6.9 percent. While Martinsville is in a three-way tie with the fourth worst unemployment rate in the state, Danville has the seventh highest rate at 5 percent.

Numbers for May, published on June 29 by the Virginia Employment Commission, show Martinsville with an unemployment rate of 5.1 percent, up from 4.9 percent the month before and down from 8 percent last year.

The unemployment rate in Henry County was 3.3 percent, up from 2.8 percent the month before and down from 4.9 percent the prior year.

In Patrick County, the unemployment rate stood at 3.6 percent in May, up from 3.1 percent in April but down from 4.6 percent in the same period the year before.

The Martinsville Micropolitan Statistical area includes Martinsville and Henry County and shows a combined unemployment rate of 3.6 percent in May, up from the 3.2 percent rate in April and down from 5.5 percent last year.

Virginia’s unemployment rate rose from 2.5 percent in April to 3 percent in May, down from 4.1 percent a year ago.

Nationally, the rate is at 3.4 percent, up from 3.3 percent the month prior and down from 5.5 percent last year.

The labor force in Henry County is 25,444 and 24,612 are employed, leaving 832 looking for work.

In Martinsville, the labor force is 5,900 with 5,598 employed, leaving 302 unemployed.

Patrick County has a labor force of 7,393 with 7,128 employed. There are 265 people in the labor force without jobs in Patrick County.

In the region, the City of Danville's unemployment rate in May was 5 percent, Pittsylvania County was 3.1 percent and Franklin County is at 3 percent.

Out of 133 localities, Martinsville is even with Sussex and Buchanan counties at at 128, Patrick County is at 105, tied with the City of Bristol and Halifax County, and Henry County is even with Caroline, Carroll, Greensville counties and the City of Suffolk at 87.

The lowest rate in the state for May goes to Arlington County and the City of Falls who are tied at 2.1 percent, followed by Madison County at 2.2 percent, and then Grayson and King George counties at 2.4 percent, followed by the counties of King and Queen, Loudoun, Green, Highland, New Kent, Floyd, Frederick counties and the cities of Fairfax and Alexandria at 2.5 percent.

Virginia's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was unchanged in May at 3 percent, which is 1.1 percentage points below the rate from a year ago.

According to household survey data in May, the labor force increased by 17,175 to 4,347,177, as the number of unemployed residents decreased by 959 to 128,841. The number of employed residents rose by 18,134 to 4,218,336.

Virginia's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate continues to be below the national rate, which was unchanged at 3.6 percent.

The Commonwealth’s labor force participation rate rose by 0.3 of a percentage point to 63.8% in May. The labor force participation rate measures the proportion of the civilian population age 16 and older who are employed or actively looking for work.

Total nonagricultural employment rose by 7,000 jobs in May, private sector employment increased by 1,600 jobs while public sector employment increased by 5,400. The largest job loss during May occurred in professional and business services (-2,700 jobs) and finance (-1,800 jobs).

Employment rose in six of eleven major industry sectors, was unchanged in miscellaneous services and declined in three. The largest job gain during May occurred in government employment, with an increase of 5,400 jobs. The second largest increase occurred in leisure and hospitality by 3,800 jobs. Other industries with over-the-month job gains were education and health services (2,500 jobs), manufacturing (1,300 jobs), information (100 jobs) and mining and logging (100 jobs).

The largest job loss during May occurred in professional and business services by 2,700 jobs, finance (-1,800 jobs), construction (-1,100 jobs), and trade, transportation and utilities with a decrease of 600 jobs.

From May 2021 to May 2022, the Virginia Employment Commission estimates that establishments in Virginia gained 125,000 jobs, an increase of 3.2 percent. In May, the private sector recorded an over-the-year gain of 110,300 jobs, while employment in the public sector gained 14,700 jobs.

The number of continued claims of unemployment decreased, remaining at pre-pandemic levels, according to a VEC release on July 7.

For the filing week ending July 2, the figure for seasonally unadjusted initial claims in Virginia was 827. The latest claims figure was a decrease of 727 claimants from the previous week. Over half of the initial claims that had a self-reported industry were in administrative and support and waste management, health care and social assistance, retail trade, professional, scientific and technical services, and accommodation and food services.

Eligibility for benefits is determined on a weekly basis, so not all weekly claims filed result in a benefit payment.

For the most recent filing week, continued weeks claimed totaled 9,834, which is a decrease of 182 claims from the previous week, but was 74 percent lower than the 37,790 continued claims from the comparable week last year, the release stated.