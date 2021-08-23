Unemployment rates rise in the region despite need for workers

Employers are complaining they can’t find enough workers, and the governor sees a need to invest in the Virginia Employment system.
But unemployment rates turned upward in all localities in the region during the month of June as the overall rate across the state continued to fall. The rates remain significantly below 2020, though.
Virginia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 4.2% in July, which is 3.7 percentage points below the rate from one year ago. The labor force expanded by 7,818 jobs.
But Martinsville’s rate is at 8.2% for June, up from 7.7% in May and down from 14.9% a year.
Danville’s rate went up from to 7.3% from 6.6% the previous month, down from 12.5% last year.
Henry County rose to 4.6% from 4.2% and down from 10.7% a year ago.
Patrick County is at 5.2%, up from 4.6% last month and down from 8.3% last year.
Pittsylvania County’s is at 4.6% after 4.1% in May and down from 8.4% a year ago.
Franklin County continues to boast the best unemployment rate in the region, but its 4.1% is up from 3.7% in May and down from 7.5% last year.
The Martinsville Micropolitan area, which combines the city and Henry County, rose from 5.4% in May to to 5.8% in June, down from 11.5% a year ago.
The Danville Micropolitan area includes the city and Pittsylvania County and rose from 5% in May to 5.6% in June, down from 10% last year.
Pittsylvania County’s labor force is the largest in the region with 30,128 with 1,373 unemployed, followed by Franklin County with 26,000 able to work and 1.067 unemployed.
Henry County’s labor force is now 24,083, with 1,272 unemployed.
Danville has 19,046 able to work and 1,392 looking for work.
Patrick County has a labor force of 7,229 and 379 without work, followed by Martinsville with 5,656 able to work and 464 unemployed.
The number of employed residents increased by 15,413 to 4,065,473. Virginia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate continues to be below the national rate, which decreased to 5.4%.
But employers apparently are having trouble finding those available workers.
The Sirloin House in Martinsville closed up for good last week because its owners said they could not employ a full crew to serve their customers. Other restaurants in the region are closing extra days during the week and working shorter hours because of similar problems.
Other industries are having similar problems, and large job fairs are being staged to help match those who want to work with those who need workers.
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced last month that he wants to carve out almost a fourth of $4.3 billion in federal aid and use the $935.6 million to upgrade the Virginia Employment Commission.
The windfall is Virginia’s share of a $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan enacted by Congress earlier this year.
“Shoring up the commonwealth’s unemployment insurance trust fund is a smart investment that will prevent Virginia businesses from paying higher taxes and allow our economy to continue surging,” Northam said in a statement. “These actions will propel our modernization efforts forward so the Virginia Employment Commission can better serve those in need of assistance throughout our pandemic recovery and into the future. Together with the General Assembly, we are taking important steps to ensure Virginia remains a place where businesses, workers and families can all thrive.”
While employers are suffer from a worker shortage, the governor’s proposal would put $862 million into the unemployment trust fund, the account where unemployment benefits are paid. The remainder of the money, $73.6 million would be used to increase call center capacity, upgrade technology, and hire more help to help the unemployed.
“Our administration is focused on creating an economic climate that will help Virginia’s workers and businesses thrive,” Northam said in a release on Friday. “The impressive gains in payroll employment and the downward trend of unemployment rates continue to show the strength and resiliency of our economy and our workforce as we recover from the pandemic. Virginians have shown great resolve over the last year and a half, and it is evident in the numbers we are seeing in this report.”
According to household survey data in July, the labor force increased by 7,818 to 4,241,686, as the number of unemployed residents decreased by 7,595.
Employment rose in five of 11 major industry sectors and declined in six.
“The continued decline in Virginia’s unemployment rate and the increase in payroll employment are all signs of a strong job market,” said Secretary of Labor Megan Healy. “We believe that workers will continue to re-enter the labor force and that the strong job market will continue in the coming months. Governor Northam and his administration remain committed to working with businesses and workforce development partners to ensure that every Virginian has the help and resources they need to find work.”
“It is exciting to see the unemployment rate in the Commonwealth significantly lower than it was at this time last year,” Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball said. “As our labor force keeps growing month-over-month, we are very optimistic about what the future holds for Virginia’s businesses.”
