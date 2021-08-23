Unemployment rates rise in the region despite need for workers

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced last month that he wants to carve out almost a fourth of $4.3 billion in federal aid and use the $935.6 million to upgrade the Virginia Employment Commission.

The windfall is Virginia’s share of a $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan enacted by Congress earlier this year.

“Shoring up the commonwealth’s unemployment insurance trust fund is a smart investment that will prevent Virginia businesses from paying higher taxes and allow our economy to continue surging,” Northam said in a statement. “These actions will propel our modernization efforts forward so the Virginia Employment Commission can better serve those in need of assistance throughout our pandemic recovery and into the future. Together with the General Assembly, we are taking important steps to ensure Virginia remains a place where businesses, workers and families can all thrive.”

While employers are suffer from a worker shortage, the governor’s proposal would put $862 million into the unemployment trust fund, the account where unemployment benefits are paid. The remainder of the money, $73.6 million would be used to increase call center capacity, upgrade technology, and hire more help to help the unemployed.