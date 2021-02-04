Unemployment rates rise slightly throughout Southside

Unemployment rates rose across Southside Virginia in the past 30-day reporting period with all localities continuing to maintain percentages in the single digits.

The December unemployment figures released Wednesday by the Virginia Employment Commission show Martinsville’s rate increased from 8.1% in November to 8.5% in December and are up from 4% a year ago.

Henry County was unchanged with a rate of 5.3% in November and December, both up from 3.1% a year ago.

Patrick County was at 4.7% in December, an increase from 4.3% in November and 2.9% last year.

Franklin County continues to boast the best unemployment rate in area, but still rose slightly from 4% in November to 4.2% in December. That’s still higher than 2.7% last year.

The Martinsville Micropolitan area, which combines the city and Henry County, rose slightly from 5.8% to 5.9%, which is up from 3.2% a year ago.

The city of Danville went from 6.7% to 7.3%. Last year the rate was 4.4%.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Pittsylvania County is now at 4.6%, an increase from 4.2% a month ago and up from 2.9% a year ago.