Unemployment rates rise slightly throughout Southside

Unemployment rates rose across Southside Virginia in the past 30-day reporting period with all localities continuing to maintain percentages in the single digits.
The December unemployment figures released Wednesday by the Virginia Employment Commission show Martinsville’s rate increased from 8.1% in November to 8.5% in December and are up from 4% a year ago.
Henry County was unchanged with a rate of 5.3% in November and December, both up from 3.1% a year ago.
Patrick County was at 4.7% in December, an increase from 4.3% in November and 2.9% last year.
Franklin County continues to boast the best unemployment rate in area, but still rose slightly from 4% in November to 4.2% in December. That’s still higher than 2.7% last year.
The Martinsville Micropolitan area, which combines the city and Henry County, rose slightly from 5.8% to 5.9%, which is up from 3.2% a year ago.
The city of Danville went from 6.7% to 7.3%. Last year the rate was 4.4%.
Pittsylvania County is now at 4.6%, an increase from 4.2% a month ago and up from 2.9% a year ago.
Danville and Pittsylvania County combine to form the Danville Micropolitan area, with a rate of 5.7%. That’s a rise from 5.2% last month and 3.5% last year.
Pittsylvania County boasts the largest labor force of all localities in the region, with 29,299 workers. There are 1,348 people unemployed.
The city of Danville has the most unemployed people with 1,376 out of a labor force of 18,893.
Henry County’s labor force is now at 23,788, with 1,271 unemployed, and Franklin County has 25,612 able to work, with 1,069 unemployed.
Patrick County has a labor force of 7,050 and 331 looking for work.
The city of Martinsville has the smallest workforce in the region at 5,640, with 478 unemployed.
Virginia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate edged slightly upward 0.1 of a percentage point in December to 4.9%, which is 2.2 percentage points above the rate from a year ago.
Virginia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate continues to be below the national rate, which was unchanged at 6.7 percent.
