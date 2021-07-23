Unexpected injury sends HCSO K9 into retirement

The Henry County Sheriff’s Department has announced the early retirement of K9 Fero.

Although an unexpected injury was not specified, it was serious enough to end Fero’s career that began with the department in September 2017.

Deputy Tyler Marinus is Fero’s current handler, but when the K9 first came to the department, he was assigned to Henry County Sgt. Kendrick, and it is with him that Fero will spend his remaining years in retirement.

“Fero is probably remembered best for his demonstrations at Hooker Field for the Hometown Hero’s night where he would show off his skill,” the release said. “We would like to congratulate K9 Fero on a job well done. Thank you for your service."