'Unofficial mayor of Spencer' Jean Tatum, recently dead at age 87, is missed during the first Brunswick stew without her

The unofficial mayor of Spencer is being remembered as one of a kind.

And now, just days after Jean Tatum’s death, her friends and neighbors are running the Spencer Ruritan Club’s yearly Brunswick stew without her. It was something she was always involved with.

She peeled and cut the potatoes and helped cook the meat in the days before the stew, and on serving day she would be a cashier.

“You’d always see Jean,” Mary Jordan said.

She died on Sept. 5 at age 87. A celebration of life is being planned for later at Old Well Christian Church.

Her friends were talking about her as they were preparing for this year's stew, which will be ready on Saturday (for orders, call Terri Flanagan at 276-340-1615).

“She was one of those unique individuals in the Spencer community,” Jerry Hylton said. “Anywhere around, you knew she was there.”

“She married into the community,” from Franklin County, said Mary Jordan, “and she has lived here most of her life.”

Her husband, the late Roy “Junior” Tatum, had been a graduate of the Spencer-Penn school, and Jean Tatum took on her husband’s close connection to the area, Jordan said.