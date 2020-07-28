Unsettled weather causes flood advisory and chance of more rain

Tuesday afternoon the National Weather Service issued a flood advisory for Henry County including the City of Martinsville.

At 3:40 p.m., Doppler radar showed heavy rains and thunderstorms giving way to light rain, but the runoff put small streams at risk of flooding as the water collects in low lying areas.

A slow-moving cold front expected to arrive overnight will stall over the region for the remainder of the work-week pushing temperatures down slightly, but still providing a chance of daily showers and thunderstorms.

In the forecast, Wednesday will be another sunny and hot day with a high near 90. Thursday will be partly sunny with a high near 87.

Friday’s high is expected to be about 82.

The weekend will be partly to mostly sunny with highs in the 80s.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt

