'Unvaccinated' spark surge of COVID-19 in West Piedmont Health District

July may have entered like a lamb when it came to cases of COVID-19, but its final two to three weeks definitely took a bite out of us.
There were only 193 new cases in the West Piedmont Health District reported in 31 days, but more than 7 out of 10 of them happened in the last two weeks of the month, when more than 1,000 cases a day on the average emerged across Virginia.
Hospitalizations and deaths rose, too, although less precipitously, as the virus turned vicious just as most people were starting to relax from 15 months of battling an urgent pandemic.
And the reasons are very clear, District Epidemiologist, Sharon Ortiz-Garcia said: Recent case and close contact investigations, in a large number of cases, are linked to summer travel, camp attendance, church gatherings and other events.
“The common thread is that these cases are among the unvaccinated,” she said in an email provided by district spokesperson Nancy Bell.
Vaccinations in the district continue to trail significantly the rate across Virginia – even among adults – but that’s the second part of this story.
The first part is how the district has recorded 138 cases of the virus in the last 14 days of the month, along with 11 hospitalizations and two deaths, all of which turned trend lines that had been pointed down since April back on a steep upward trajectory, just as students and teachers are about to be sent back into classrooms – maybe wearing a mask or maybe not.
“We continue to be concerned about rising COVID case numbers, especially in light of the delta variant,” Bell wrote in an email. “
As of Friday, when the Virginia Department of Health last updated its data dashboard, variants there had been 64 cases of COVID-19 in the district related to variants, a 14.2% increase from the previous Friday.
Nine of those cases are related to the virulent delta variant, triple the total from a week earlier.
The number of hospitalizations rose slightly. to 18 (two from delta), but the death toll remained at two, both associated with the alpha variant that is most prevalent in Virginia.
Statewide VDH is showing there have been 3,680 infections caused by variants, with 214 hospitalizations and 51 deaths. Delta is responsible for nearly 9% of those cases (322), with 18 hospitalizations and four deaths.
Officials with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have said that delta may infect someone who has been vaccinated, but greater than 99% of those cases are much milder, not requiring hospitalization and certainly not leading to death.
“Vaccination is still the best line of defense, and we strongly encourage people to get vaccinated as soon as possible,” Bell wrote in the email. “It's not too late to avoid a potentially catastrophic winter if people will get vaccinated now.”
Shot rates up
As of Tuesday, nearly 58,000 residents of the health district (42.3%) had received at least the first shot of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines, and slightly more than 52,000 (37.9%) had received a second shot of those or one of Johnson & Johnson, to render them fully vaccinated.
But those rates compared to 60.6% and 54.2%, respectively, statewide, and Patrick County remains one of the least-vaccinated localities in Virginia, with 35.4% having had one shot and only slightly more than 3 in 10 being fully vaccinated.
In some parts of the country – where the surge of the virus is even greater – there have been increases in vaccinations, with more than 700,000 doses distributed nationally on Monday.
And Bell said that officials are seeing some increase in vaccination, which could correspond to students returning to classes starting next week in Martinsville.
“Our vaccination rates have begun to slowly increase in all localities of the health district,” WPHD Nurse Manager Verna Burnette said in the email from Bell.
An analysis of data showed that since July 1 about 133 doses a day are being shoved into arms, which is about 37% higher than the rate was on July 16, when the average was 97. The expansion has been about the same across all the localities in the district: Henry, Patrick and Franklin counties and the city of Martinsville.
Bell said the WPHD offers open clinic days for walk-ins to get a free COVID-19 vaccine, but clinics, doctors’ offices and pharmacies all can provide both tests and vaccinations, with appointments preferred.
“While no appointment is necessary for these free vaccinations [at the health departments], a call-ahead or online registration will help shorten the time one has to spend at the health department for the vaccine,” Bell said.
Surge continues
But July already is starting to seem like a memory as the surge continues to hit the health district and the state.
There were 23 more new cases reported by VDH as of 5 p.m. Monday, the largest single-day total recorded since May 19 (when there were 24) and the third-highest since March 22.
There also were 1,403 new cases statewide.
The good news in the WPHD is that there were no new hospitalizations and no deaths. The cases were fairly well distributed across the district, with eight each in Henry and Franklin counties, six in Patrick County and one in Martinsville.
The 7-day average ticked up to 16 (it was 10 on Saturday), and the 7-day average per 100,000 population is up to 11.3, the highest reported averages since May 1. Across the state the 7-day average is 1,189, with 14 per 100K.
There also is the concern of dramatically rising positivity rates. VDH reports that positive tests for the virus have leaped to 6.1%, its highest level since early April. In the West Piedmont Health District, that figure is 10.1%. Earlier in July, it was less than 2%.
The CDC shows higher rates in the health district, ranging from a low of 7.12% in Henry County -- which is the only locality rated at moderate community spread -- to 12.53% in Franklin, 14.75% in Patrick County and 15.28% in Martinsville, all of which are at High on the scale of community spread.
"On our Danville campus, we recently had a spike in positive patients from 3 on Friday (July 30th) to 10 today (August 3rd)," Sovah Health spokesperson Hailey Fowlkes wrote in an email response to questions. "Our Martinsville campus has stayed relatively the same.
"With the growing concern both here and nationwide, we continue to ensure the COVID-19 protocols developed over the last year are appropriate, applicable, and align with our current practices."
What about schools?
These are the kinds of reports that led many governments and companies to initiate new mask-wearing and vaccination policies and why school districts are scrambling to see how best to keep students – most of whom are unvaccinated, especially the youngest – and teachers safe.
Ortiz-Garcia said members of the epidemiology staff have had discussions in person or via email with all school districts regarding guidance for reopening schools.
“A special strike team has been assembled to handle cases and close contacts at schools, and to provide guidance and recommendations,” she said in the email. “Members of the strike force include the COVID-19 epidemiologist, a specialized public health investigator, a mitigation specialist, and back-ups.”
Steven Doyle is editor of the Martinsville Bulletin and the Danville Register & Bee. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, ext. 245.