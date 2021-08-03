'Unvaccinated' spark surge of COVID-19 in West Piedmont Health District

July may have entered like a lamb when it came to cases of COVID-19, but its final two to three weeks definitely took a bite out of us.

There were only 193 new cases in the West Piedmont Health District reported in 31 days, but more than 7 out of 10 of them happened in the last two weeks of the month, when more than 1,000 cases a day on the average emerged across Virginia.

Hospitalizations and deaths rose, too, although less precipitously, as the virus turned vicious just as most people were starting to relax from 15 months of battling an urgent pandemic.

And the reasons are very clear, District Epidemiologist, Sharon Ortiz-Garcia said: Recent case and close contact investigations, in a large number of cases, are linked to summer travel, camp attendance, church gatherings and other events.

“The common thread is that these cases are among the unvaccinated,” she said in an email provided by district spokesperson Nancy Bell.

Vaccinations in the district continue to trail significantly the rate across Virginia – even among adults – but that’s the second part of this story.