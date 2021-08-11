UPATED: New COVID-19 cases surpass July's total in the West Piedmont Health District

There have been more new cases of COVID-19 in the West Piedmont Health District during the first 10 days of August than there were the entire month of July.
As health officials sounded the alert Tuesday about the delta variant and its reach across Virginia, its impact was felt mightily when the Virginia Department of Health at 5 p.m. Tuesday recorded 59 new cases of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus in Henry, Patrick and Franklin counties and the city of Martinsville.
That's almost twice as many as the highest single-day count during the past three months (30, which was Friday), and it's the largest single day since 65 were posted on Feb. 11, at the height of the winter surge.
The district had reported 99 new cases in the previous four days, and that pushed to 283 the number of cases since July 31.
The district had 193 cases in the 31 days before that.
The good news is that there has been only one new death – recorded last week in Patrick County – and only 13 new hospitalizations, although hospital officials have said variant-based cases were more intense than those earlier.
Alan Larson, market president of Sovah Health and CEO of Sovah-Danville said in an email Wednesday to the Danville Register & Bee that Sovah Health "has 18 patients across both campuses, with 13 located in Danville and five in Martinsville, who have tested positive and are being treated for COVID-19 in our hospitals.
"Our hospital’s top priority is safeguarding the health and wellbeing of our patients, providers, employees and community. We continue to monitor closely the prevalence of the virus in our community as we adapt our operations to safely care for and support our patients."
We don't know how many cases are directly related to the delta variant -- VDH releases sketch updates about the variants each Friday -- but the impact in Virginia is clear.
The daily count of new cases statewide on Wednesday morning topped 2,000 -- 2,117 to be exact -- and the 7-day average has risen to 1,734 cases, more than 10 times what it was in June. The rate per 100,000 population is 20.4.
The impact Wednesday in the West Piedmont Health District was across the board but greatest in Henry County, where there were 27 new cases and a new hospitalization.
Franklin County, where a public health alert was issued on Friday, added 17 more cases.
Patrick County, which has a low vaccination rate and the CDC reported Tuesday as having a 1-in-4 positivity rate, had 10 new cases.
Martinsville, which has the highest vaccination rate and a 0% positivity rate on Tuesday, still reported five new cases.
The 7-day average in the district rose by 24% in a single day and now is at 30 and 22.2 per 100,000 population. The 14-day average per 100K is 236.7, rates last seen in February.
Steven Doyle is editor of the Martinsville Bulletin and the Danville Register & Bee. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, ext. 245.
Charles Wilborn of the Danville Register & Bee contributed to this report.