UPATED: New COVID-19 cases surpass July's total in the West Piedmont Health District

"Our hospital’s top priority is safeguarding the health and wellbeing of our patients, providers, employees and community. We continue to monitor closely the prevalence of the virus in our community as we adapt our operations to safely care for and support our patients."

We don't know how many cases are directly related to the delta variant -- VDH releases sketch updates about the variants each Friday -- but the impact in Virginia is clear.

The daily count of new cases statewide on Wednesday morning topped 2,000 -- 2,117 to be exact -- and the 7-day average has risen to 1,734 cases, more than 10 times what it was in June. The rate per 100,000 population is 20.4.

The impact Wednesday in the West Piedmont Health District was across the board but greatest in Henry County, where there were 27 new cases and a new hospitalization.

Franklin County, where a public health alert was issued on Friday, added 17 more cases.

Patrick County, which has a low vaccination rate and the CDC reported Tuesday as having a 1-in-4 positivity rate, had 10 new cases.

Martinsville, which has the highest vaccination rate and a 0% positivity rate on Tuesday, still reported five new cases.

The 7-day average in the district rose by 24% in a single day and now is at 30 and 22.2 per 100,000 population. The 14-day average per 100K is 236.7, rates last seen in February.

Steven Doyle is editor of the Martinsville Bulletin and the Danville Register & Bee. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, ext. 245. Charles Wilborn of the Danville Register & Bee contributed to this report.

