UPDATD: Patrick County to have virtual day, PHCC delays start because of icing threat

Because of the emerging threat of icy roads, Patrick County Public Schools announced that it would observe a virtual learning day on Friday, starting at 10 a.m.

Twelve-month employees will report on a 2-hour delay.

If weather changes warrant, school officials could update this information.

Patrick Henry Community College, which has campuses in both Martinsville and Stuart, said it would operate on a 2-hour delay.

The college campus is closed for deep cleaning on Fridays, but for students who have in-person clinicals/labs, these will start at 10 a.m. and will proceed according to their normal schedules after 10, the school said in an email.

Averett University also announced it would operate on a 2-hour delay.

These changes are part of what has been a roller-coaster ride of weather forecasting continues.

A storm system moving into Southern Virginia is now only expected to bring a light glaze of ice Friday morning. With the revised forecast, the National Weather Service in Blacksburg issued a blanket winter weather advisory that starts at midnight and lasts until noon Friday.