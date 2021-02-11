UPDATD: Patrick County to have virtual day, PHCC delays start because of icing threat

Because of the emerging threat of icy roads, Patrick County Public Schools announced that it would observe a virtual learning day on Friday, starting at 10 a.m.
Twelve-month employees will report on a 2-hour delay.
If weather changes warrant, school officials could update this information.
Patrick Henry Community College, which has campuses in both Martinsville and Stuart, said it would operate on a 2-hour delay.
The college campus is closed for deep cleaning on Fridays, but for students who have in-person clinicals/labs, these will start at 10 a.m. and will proceed according to their normal schedules after 10, the school said in an email.
Averett University also announced it would operate on a 2-hour delay.
These changes are part of what has been a roller-coaster ride of weather forecasting continues.
A storm system moving into Southern Virginia is now only expected to bring a light glaze of ice Friday morning. With the revised forecast, the National Weather Service in Blacksburg issued a blanket winter weather advisory that starts at midnight and lasts until noon Friday.
This replaces a winter storm watch after forecasts downgraded the icing threat. The changes come as computer models delay colder air moving in from the north.
This marks the second time in a week the weather service has pulled back on impacts. A storm over the weekend originally was thought to dump 4 to 8 inches of snow on some parts of Southside. Martinsville and Henry County received maybe an inch.
After this system moves out Friday, other flirtations with wintery weather will be possible through next week.
Freezing rain is back in the forecast Saturday with temperatures expected to only reach 32 degrees.
VDOT said that its crews are preparing for a range of weather conditions – from freezing rain and sleet to snow – that are expected to impact portions of Virginia overnight. Another wave of frozen precipitation is forecast for Saturday. Significant icing and snow accumulation could occur in some areas.