A Martinsville man has been arrested in relation to a shooting incident that occurred on Monday.

Police say they arrested Tamarious Keshun Martin, 23, and jailed him in the Martinsville City Jail without bond on charges of malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and shooting into an occupied building.

On Monday at 6:42 p.m. the 911 Communications Center received a call of a man who had been shot in the area of Fayette and Spencer Streets, a release stated.

When police arrived, they said they found Jasoni Hairston, 19, with a gunshot wound to his leg. Hairston was taken to SOVAH Health in Martinsville and then transferred to Carilion Hospital in Roanoke where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are still investigating and ask anyone with information related to the incident to contact the Martinsville Police Department.