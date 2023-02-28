The Virginia Department of Emergency Management and Virginia State Police (VSP) personnel located a downed aircraft Tuesday morning.

The search began Monday afternoon near the Patrick County and Carroll County line, but the privately-owned Cessna 150 was located on Tuesday at approximately 11:35 a.m. in the 600 block of Little Bit Road near Hillsville, and the airplane's only occupant, its pilot, was found deceased in the wreckage, a VSP release stated.

The name of the pilot has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

The Cessna departed the Hillsville Twin County Airport Monday afternoon headed toward Burlington Alamance Regional Airport in North Carolina, but never arrived, the release stated.

Search efforts began along the Patrick County and Carroll County line Monday evening and resumed by air and on the ground at daybreak this morning, the release stated.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.