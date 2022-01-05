UPDATE: Governor declares state of emergency for Thursday's snow

Virginia is in a state of emergency in advance of Thursday night's predicted winter storm.

The Governor's Office announced at 7:20 p.m. tonight:

"This storm, expected to arrive Thursday evening into Friday morning, comes on the heels of a storm Monday that left more than a foot of snow in some parts of the Commonwealth. Many areas still have snow and ice from that storm, and some remain without power because of fallen trees. This will exacerbate the impacts of the coming storm.

"'Having two bouts of snow and icy weather back to back makes it more likely communities will need additional help as they continue to recover from the first round of tree-snapping wet snow and ice that we saw Monday,' Governor Northam said. 'While we typically have ample resources for snow storms, these back-to-back events will generate landmark winter weather that requires extra flexibility. I am grateful to the hundreds of first responders and emergency personnel who continue to work around the clock to keep Virginians safe.'

"The National Weather Service predicts that starting Thursday, the storm has potential for significant impacts across the Commonwealth, including greater impacts in areas most affected by the earlier storm. This weather system is likely to include additional downed trees, more electrical outages, and significant impacts on travel conditions. Because the second storm is expected to continue to exacerbate damage from the first one, the emergency order will cover expenses for the combined storm events.

"Virginians are urged to follow local news for up-to-date forecasts, and to avoid traveling in dangerous weather."

Original story, posted at 4:45 p.m.:

It may not be much, but it looks like we're in for another snowfall that may be enough to cover the ground by the time the sun comes up Friday morning.

The National Weather Service in Blacksburg has issued a hazardous weather outlook for the region that includes Henry and Pittsylvania counties, calling for rain to change over to snow beginning late Thursday evening, resulting in up to an inch of snowfall accumulation by sunrise Friday morning.

Patrick County is under a winter weather advisory from 1 p.m. Thursday until 7 a.m. Friday, with a total snow accumulation of two to four inches expected.

"This may make for slick travel conditions, especially on untreated roads," the statement said.

In preparation, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) issued a release Wednesday afternoon detailing plans to pre-treat roads ahead of time.

"VDOT suggests that drivers plan travel around the forecasted weather event, as slick roads and rapidly changing conditions are possible, especially during the afternoon commute on Thursday and the morning hours on Friday," the release said. "With cold pavement temperatures, many roads, particularly secondary roads and neighborhood streets, will become snow covered quickly."

VDOT crews and contractors began pre-treating the major roads and interstates today ahead of the storm and plan to continue doing so on Thursday.

Drivers are asked to use caution around slower moving trucks that will be applying brine to the roadways.

As of 3 p.m. today, the forecast discussion for our area calls for "a vigorous upper-level disturbance" that "will move into the region late Thursday accompanied by a strong arctic cold front. Widespread light to moderate snow will overspread the region late Thursday from the west ending early Friday morning."

The forecast for Martinsville and Henry County calls for a slight chance of rain after 1 p.m. on Thursday and ending by 1 a.m. on Friday.

There is a chance of rain and snow between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. Friday and then an 80 percent chance of snow after 2 a.m.

Wind gusts up to 21 mph are possible with a low of 22 degrees pushing the windchill temperature (what the temperature actually feels like) down to 6 degrees.

When the snow ends, gusty northwest winds will bring in bitter cold arctic air that will remain through the weekend.

Keep the snow boots and snow shovels close by, because another potential similar winter weather system is in the works and is expected by early next week, followed by yet another surge of arctic air making temperatures below normal through the first half of next week.

