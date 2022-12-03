UPDATE: Highway shooter killed by police in Ridgeway is identified

A man shot by police Friday on the William F. Stone Highway in Ridgeway has been identified.

Shortly before 3 p.m. Friday, the Henry County Sheriff's Office reported in a press release issued at around 11 p.m., a white 1999 Buick LeSabre stopped on the northbound U.S. 220 on-ramp and its driver excited the vehicle armed with a hunting rifle.

That driver has been identified as Donald W. Hodges, 57, of Bassett.

Hodges then began shooting at a vehicle as it drove past him, the release states. The vehicle was struck, but the driver escaped injury. Hodges then fired at a pickup truck as it approached him, the release states, and the driver of that vehicle was struck.

Within seconds, a Henry County Sheriff's Office deputy responded to calls about the shootings pulled up to the front of Hodges' Buick. The deputy engaged the shooter and fired at Hodges, the release states. Hodges died at the scene.

The driver of the pickup truck was transported to Sovah Health-Martinsville for treatment of injuries that are not life-threatening.

At this stage of the investigation, the report states, it appears Hodges had been driving along U.S. 220 and brandishing the firearm at passing motorists.

The Virginia State Police are investigating the shooting. VSP is recreating his movements leading up the the shooting. Anyone who may have witnessed the shootings and/or encountered the white Buick LeSabre is asked to contact VSP by calling #77 on a cell phone or 540-380-5700 or send an email to quesitons@vsp.virginia.gov.

Henry County Sheriff Lane Perry told the Bulletin Friday afternoon that the 911 Communications Center received a call about 2:15 p.m. from a caller stating that an older white male with a gun had been seen in a white Buick with the barrel of a rifle extending out of a window.

"It is unknown, but possible that he shot at vehicles while moving," said Perry. "He stopped on the 58 bypass westbound lane underneath the Greensboro Road intersection shooting at vehicles, and our officer engaged."

Perry did not identify the officer who shot the man.

I "will confirm there was an officer-involved shooting on the exit ramp of Route 220 from Greensboro Road," said VSP Sgt. Rick Garletts. "We received the call at 2:24 p.m. and the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations has been asked to investigate."

Garletts in the afternoon would not reveal the identity of the person who was shot and killed, pending positive identification and notification of the family. The identity was announced at around 11 p.m. by the sheriff's office.

"I would just like to remind everyone that we are in the season of caring about people," said Perry in the afternoon. "Instead of getting lost with distractions, I encourage everyone to take the opportunity to find family members who need encouragement and give them some joy, spend time with them and if you see someone having a tough time because of life experiences, encourage them to get help."

Perry reminded everyone that "if you see something dangerous, call 911."

Said Perry: "We were fortunate that people were calling 911 as they were seeing this take place."