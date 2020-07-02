UPDATE: Missing Martinsville teenager has been found safe

A 14-year-old Martinsville girl who had been missing since June 17 has been found.

Martinsville Martinsville Deputy Police Chief Rob Fincher said late Thursday that Kemya Lynnia Mills had been located with a relative and is safe.

Virginia State Police had filed the report at the request of the girl's father.

Fincher provided no other details about the resolution of the case.

“We have multiple reports of her running away in the past,” he had said on Wednesday. “Apparently she goes back and forth between her mother’s, father’s and sister’s residence."

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt

