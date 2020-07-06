UPDATE: Nearly four dozen new cases of COVID-19 since Saturday in the West Piedmont Health District

Positive tests for the coronavirus are continuing a surge that began Saturday in the West Piedmont Health District.
There were 44 confirmed cases of COVID-19 -- including 18 on Monday -- announced in two emails from district spokesperson Nancy Bell. But in those nearly four dozen there were no results from Friday, when Bell was off duty and nothing was announced.
Bell responded to questions about whether there in fact were no cases on Friday by saying in an email that she was "checking" with officials at the Virginia Department of Health.
"But we haven't had a day with no positives for a while," she said.
The breakdown for these 44 cases was 12 for Saturday, 14 on Sunday and those 18 on Monday, including a new spike in Martinsville.
Franklin County, where the first public testing was conducted last week, accounted for 14 of the cases. But Martinsville, with 10 on Monday, and Henry County each had 15. Patrick County, which also is part of the district, had none
Here's how the 44 cases broke down by locality:
- Franklin County: 14, with 10 females (ages teens, 20s, 30s, 40s and 50s) and four males (ages teens, 20s, 60s and 70s).
- Martinsville: 15, with six females (ages 10-20, 20s, 40s and 60s) and nine males (ages teens and 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s).
- Henry County: 15, with seven females (ages under 10, teens, 20s, 30s, 50s and 60s) and eight males (ages 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s and 60s).
Bell did not report any new hospitalizations.
For perspective, VDH's release of data at around 9 a.m. every day showed that the number of cases statewide had risen by about 2,900 since the morning of July 1. West Piedmont in that period has grown by 52 cases.
VDH reported Monday morning that there have been 66,102 cases statewide, and the death total is 1,853 (no change since Sunday). Some 6,435 people have been hospitalized.
Henry County's number of positive cases increased to 293, with 24 hospitalized and four deaths. Martinsville has 87 cases, 12 hospitalized and one death. Patrick County has 48 cases, with three hospitalized and two dead. Franklin County's total is at 104, with six hospitalized and one death.
None of the new cases from Monday necessarily would be part of these totals.
Johns Hopkins University's real-time map on late Monday afternoon reported that in the U.S. where COVID-19 continues to spread at record pace, there have been at least 2,910,023 cases and 130,090 deaths. Wordwide there now have been at least 11,516,782 cases and 535,453 deaths.
