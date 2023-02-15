A Martinsville man is in police custody after a Bassett man was shot and died Tuesday night at Northview Garden Apartments.

Jahari Keontae Pritchett, 22, of Martinsville was taken into custody at 6:45 a.m. Wednesday in Axton without incident, a press release from the Henry County Sheriff's Office states.

Ross has been charged with first-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm after having been convicted of a felony. He is being held in the Henry County Adult Detention Center with no bond.

At approximately 6:50 p.m. Tuesday, the 911 Communications Center received a call from someone who stated there was a person with a gunshot wound at Northview Garden Apartments, 755 Stultz Road in Martinsville. When deputies arrived, they found Deshawn Marquis Ross, 22, inside the apartment complex with a gunshot injury. Ross died at the scene, the release states.

Although the release did not provide any details about Ross's injury, the dispatcher indicated the caller said Ross had been shot in the chest, but when deputies arrived they communicated to the dispatcher that he had been shot in the stomach.

Investigators say they determined Ross and Pritchett had argued, Pritchett produced a firearm, shot Ross and then fled the scene, the release states.

Anyone having information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff's Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 276-632-7463.