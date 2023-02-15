The Henry County Sheriff's Office is looking for a Martinsville man after a Bassett man was shot and killed Tuesday night.

At approximately 6:50 p.m., the 911 Communications Center received a call from someone who stated there was a person with a gunshot wound at Northview Garden Apartments, 755 Stultz Road in Martinsville. When deputies arrived, they found Deshawn Marquis Ross, 22, inside the apartment complex with a gunshot injury. Ross died at the scene, a release stated.

Although the release did not provide any details about Ross's injury, the dispatcher indicated the caller said Ross had been shot in the chest, but when deputies arrived they communicated to the dispatcher that he had been shot in the stomach.

Investigators say they determined Ross and Jahari Keontae Pritchett, 22, had argued, Pritchett produced a firearm, shot Ross and then fled the scene.

Pritchett is now wanted for 1st degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm after having been convicted of a felony and warrants have been issued for his arrests, the release stated.

Anyone having information regarding this incident or the whereabouts of Pritchett is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff's Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 276-632-7463.