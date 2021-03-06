UPDATED: 8 more deaths reported in West Piedmont Health District despite fewer cases, lower positivity

That work as of last week had begun to tackle the record number of cases in January, when more than 3,700 in a post-holiday surge set a record and the outbreak at Mulberry Creek emerged.

There already have been 27 deaths recorded in March (nearly six per day), 148 this year and 280 in the district overall.

Henry County has had 117 of those deaths, followed by Martinsville, with 66, Franklin County, with 60, and Patrick County, with 37.

We can discern a little bit of information about these victims.

Six of them have been at least 80 years old, which is the age bracket that has accounted for 51.5% of all deaths. There was one between 70 and 79 (now 67 in that group) and the 21st in the 50-59 group.

There were four men and four women, and seven were white, and one was mixed-race.

Those who have died have been primarily male (148) and white (68.6%), both of which are far counter to statewide averages.

With that 1-day respite, the 7-day average for deaths actually is "down" to 5 and 3.9 per 100,000 population. But those rates are just below the records set earlier this week.

New deaths

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}