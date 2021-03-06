UPDATED: 8 more deaths reported in West Piedmont Health District despite fewer cases, lower positivity

Circle Wednesday on your calendar, because it is the only day since Feb. 19 that we can say no new deaths from COVID-19 were recorded in the West Piedmont Health District.
There were been eight new victims reported as of Saturday morning by the Virginia Department of Health. There were two on Friday and six on Saturday.
VDH also reported on Friday that a deadly outbreak dating back to Dec. 8 had re-emerged at the Stanleytown Health & Rehabilitation Center, and the facility again was listed among active outbreaks at long-term-care facilities, meaning new cases have been diagnosed.
And some of these deaths revealed in the past week have been assigned to two long-term-care facilities in Martinsville where outbreaks nearly are closed: Mulberry Creek Nursing & Rehab and Martinsville Health & Rehab.
All of this difficult news is offset somewhat by positive reports of fewer cases, a much lower positivity rate and more vaccinations across the health district as students head back to classrooms this week in Martinsville and Henry County.
VDH tracks all data by residence, and these new deaths are spread across the district. Franklin County reported three of them, Henry County and Martinsville had two each, and Patrick County had one.
Each was recorded by 5 p.m. Friday, but they could've happened anytime. VDH combs through death certificates and other records to verify cause of death before adding to its database.
That work as of last week had begun to tackle the record number of cases in January, when more than 3,700 in a post-holiday surge set a record and the outbreak at Mulberry Creek emerged.
There already have been 27 deaths recorded in March (nearly six per day), 148 this year and 280 in the district overall.
COVID-19 data as of March 6
|Locality
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Positivity rate
|Vaccine doses
|Fully vaccinated
|Pct 1 dose
|Henry County
|4,237
|289
|117
|7,580
|2,717
|15.0%
|Martinsville
|1,512
|128
|66
|1,972
|708
|15.3%
|Patrick County
|1,225
|93
|37
|2,112
|808
|11.9%
|Franklin County
|3,736
|129
|60
|8,804
|3,675
|15.7%
|West Piedmont total
|10,710
|639
|280
|6.30%
|20,468
|7,908
|14.9%
|Danville
|4,381
|240
|112
|5,999
|2,964
|14.6%
|Pittsylvania County
|4,769
|165
|69
|8.80%
|9,462
|4,177
|15.7%
|Virginia
|584,537
|24,637
|9,519
|6.30%
|1,412,203
|763,439
|16.5%
Henry County has had 117 of those deaths, followed by Martinsville, with 66, Franklin County, with 60, and Patrick County, with 37.
We can discern a little bit of information about these victims.
Six of them have been at least 80 years old, which is the age bracket that has accounted for 51.5% of all deaths. There was one between 70 and 79 (now 67 in that group) and the 21st in the 50-59 group.
There were four men and four women, and seven were white, and one was mixed-race.
Those who have died have been primarily male (148) and white (68.6%), both of which are far counter to statewide averages.
With that 1-day respite, the 7-day average for deaths actually is "down" to 5 and 3.9 per 100,000 population. But those rates are just below the records set earlier this week.
New deaths
Stanleytown Health & Rehab has 62 cases and seven deaths associated with its outbreak but had not been listed as active for weeks by the VDH, which updates its database of long-term-care facilities every Friday.
The only other active outbreak is at King’s Grant Retirement Community, which has seen no increase in cases (37) and still fewer than five deaths. The database shows an asterisk to indicate deaths of fewer than five as an effort to maintain privacy.
This outbreak was added to the database on Jan. 13, and King’s Grant Executive Director James Souter said earlier this week that there is one lingering case of a staff member. Only 18 of the cases have involved residents, he said.
But there were new deaths associated with outbreaks that are pending closure.
Mulberry Creek now has 20 – an increase of three since last Friday – and Martinsville Health & Rehab for the first time is showing five deaths after having had an asterisk for all prior reports.
That outbreak was first added to the database on Dec. 9, and there are 41 cases associated with it.
Mulberry Creek has been active since Jan. 8, and its chief administrative officer, Bob Nelson said earlier this week that his facility “has not had any new positive COVID-19 infections in five consecutive weeks.”
Nelson wrote in an email to the families of residents that Mulberry Creek would continue to test for COVID-19 twice a week until that rate declines further, as recommended by health officials.
“We are in the planning stages of safely reopening for visitation and will share additional communication once those plans are finalized,” Nelson wrote in his email.
Good news
And then there were the positive trends.
There were with 40 new cases recorded in the past two days and only one new hospitalization, in Franklin County.
The 7-day average has declined to 17, its lowest point since the first week of October. The 14-day average per 100,000 population is at 217.8. That figure was about 1200 back in January.
Patrick County had 15 of the new cases, and Henry had 14. Franklin County recorded seven and Martinsville four.
Vaccination rates in the district also show that 15% of the district’s population has received at least one shot, and 5.8% is fully vaccinated.
Statewide the rate is 16.5% having received at least one shot from the more than 2.1 million doses distributed.
One other positive note: The positivity rate for tests in the West Piedmont Health District has fallen to 6.3% -- the same as the state’s average – on 60,827 tests, which is the lowest point it has achieved since July 5.
Steven Doyle is editor of the Martinsville Bulletin and the Danville Register & Bee. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, ext. 245.
