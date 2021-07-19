UPDATED: Delta variant found in West Piedmont Health District

The delta variant that health officials say is responsible for 83% of the new cases of COVID-19 nationally has reached the West Piedmont Health District.
Virginia Department of Health officials answered in an email on Tuesday questions asked Monday: Yes, there are three infections in the health district caused by delta, the highly contagious and volatile variant that emerged from the massive outbreak in India.
And health officials said the numbers of delta cases in the area may be far greater than those three.
“This was updated on Friday on the Variants of Concern dashboard,” stated the email, which shared by WPHD spokesperson Nancy Bell but without individual attribution. “It is important to note that not all COVID-19 positive samples are available for testing to see if a variant of concern caused the infection.
“Therefore, it is likely that cases, hospitalizations, and deaths due to a variant of concern reported here are fewer than those that actually occur in Virginia.”
The questions emerged after another death and 19 new cases of the virus were reported the district this past weekend.
Then on Tuesday morning a resident of Patrick County was reported to have died of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, but on Wednesday morning that death was removed from the database.
But there were seven more cases and another hospitalization in Patrick County.
The variant database on Friday showed that there were now 56 cases (up by six), 17 hospitalizations (up by three) and two deaths (up by one) caused by variants.
An update since then shows that all but five cases in the district but were caused by alpha, which is responsible for most of the variant-related outcomes in the state, and the other two were by gamma (which remains its total). Delta accounts for the remainder and one of the hospitalizations Both deaths are attributed to alpha.
No new outbreak
Franklin County on the weekend had seen a particularly strong burst of cases – 12, the most in months – along with a death and a hospitalization, but officials said there is no indication of an outbreak causing that large number of cases.
“To our current knowledge, there are no newly reported outbreaks in the West Piedmont health district at this time,” VDH wrote in the email shared by Bell. “However, it is important to note that outbreak investigations, case investigations, and data quality assurance processes are ongoing.
“VDH reports real-time COVID-19 data, and there are inherent delays in public reporting as data are collected and reviewed.”
Officials haven’t responded to a follow-up question about which localities may have the delta variant.
Low vaccination
The subtraction of the death previously attributed to Patrick County leaves the county with 45 deaths and the district with 331. There now have been four this month. The reduction in demographic data matched that added the previous day (a white female 70-79).
But Patrick County is particularly vulnerable because it is among the worst localities in the state for vaccination. Officials have said more than 99% of all new cases are among the non-vaccinated.
Only 34.8% of Patrick County’s residents (41.2% of those 18 and older) had had one shot of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, and only 31.7% (37.6% of adults) were fully vaccinated by having a second shot of those vaccines or one of Johnson & Johnson.
Only Lee County has a worse record in Virginia, and neighboring Carroll County is about the same.
Statewide VDH says 59.1% of residents (71% of adults) have had at least one shot, and 53.2% (64.2% of adults) are fully vaccinated.
Cases surging
But Virginia now is seeing the sort of surge in cases that have public health officials and political leaders issuing dire warnings, with one factor being that people already vaccinated are becoming sick with the delta variant.
VDH reported 721 new cases statewide on Tuesday, the most in a single day since 779 were reported on May 8. The 7-day average is up to 429, nearly triple what it was two weeks ago.
The seven new cases in the West Piedmont Health District came from three each in Henry and Franklin counties and the one in Patrick County. The hospitalization in Patrick also continued a smaller but formal trend.
Martinsville, which has by far the district’s best vaccination rates, again had no changes to its data. The city has seen only five cases and one hospitalization this month.
The 7-day average of new cases in the district remained at 5 and at 3.6 per 100,000 residents. The 14-day average per 100K is 48.65.
