UPDATED: Delta variant found in West Piedmont Health District

Low vaccination

The subtraction of the death previously attributed to Patrick County leaves the county with 45 deaths and the district with 331. There now have been four this month. The reduction in demographic data matched that added the previous day (a white female 70-79).

But Patrick County is particularly vulnerable because it is among the worst localities in the state for vaccination. Officials have said more than 99% of all new cases are among the non-vaccinated.

Only 34.8% of Patrick County’s residents (41.2% of those 18 and older) had had one shot of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, and only 31.7% (37.6% of adults) were fully vaccinated by having a second shot of those vaccines or one of Johnson & Johnson.

Only Lee County has a worse record in Virginia, and neighboring Carroll County is about the same.

Statewide VDH says 59.1% of residents (71% of adults) have had at least one shot, and 53.2% (64.2% of adults) are fully vaccinated.

Cases surging

But Virginia now is seeing the sort of surge in cases that have public health officials and political leaders issuing dire warnings, with one factor being that people already vaccinated are becoming sick with the delta variant.