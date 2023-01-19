UPDATED: Entry to Friday's game restricted; Martinsville police and county and city school systems investigating Wednesday-night fights

A fight involving multiple people after a basketball game in Martinsville Wednesday night is under investigation, and entry to Friday's Martinsville High School basketball game will be restricted.

During Wednesday's basketball game, chaos erupted on the court after confrontations between players. Shortly after, another fight took place in the parking lot.

"There was a fight after the basketball game last night," confirmed Martinsville Police Chief Rob Fincher this morning. "All of the parties involved are juvenile females. We had one parent to file a report which we will be following up on with juvenile court services, but because of their ages, there is limited information I can give."

A police report is written by the responding officer and typically provides the investigating officers information about the incident from eyewitnesses and can be used by the court staff, should criminal charges occur.

Several people who said they attended a basketball game between Martinsville and Magna Vista high schools at the Martinsville Middle School gymnasium, commonly referred to as the "Doghouse," on Cleveland Avenue became aware of a disturbance that resulted in the game being stopped and declared over by game officials.

Martinsville Bulletin Sports Editor Cara Cooper wasn't at the game, but saw what happened on the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) Network website, a subscription-based service that streamed the game live.

"The Martinsville boys were playing Magna Vista," Cooper said. "There was a small scuffle that started between the players, and fans came down from the stands and escalated it."

Video of the game show a scuffle beginning about midcourt between two players and quickly caused players on and off the court to join in the skirmish. Spectators in the stands from all sides of the court ran onto the court and joined in.

About seven police officers and the referees appeared to break up what became over 100 people who stampeded the floor.

Additional video taken just outside the gymnasium showed what appeared to be a girl in a red cheerleader uniform standing over someone lying on the ground when both were overcome by several other people, including one who appeared to be a police officer. The group of several people could then be seen being pulled apart from one another in the parking lot.

"It looked like no players were ejected, but they called the game early," Cooper said. "This is actually the second time in three games Martinsville has had to call early. Last week there was a fight in the stands between fans, and the referees ended the game because of it. This is also the third game in two years that it's happened."

Cooper recalled a similar incident that occurred on the same court between Martinsville and Tunstall high schools.

"The incident is under investigation by both school divisions," said Callie Hietala, Martinsville City Public Schools communications and community outreach coordinator. "We have no further comment at this time."

Henry County Public Schools Director of Communications Monica Hatchett confirmed that the Henry County School System was also looking into the matter.

"Henry County Public Schools administrative team is working to investigate the events of last evening at this time," Hatchett wrote by email on Thursday. "As with any incident, our safety team will debrief following the investigation to determine whether adjustments to safety procedures need to be made for the future."

Friday's game

This afternoon, Martinsville High School (MHS) Principal Dr. Aji Dixon announced in a letter that entry to Friday's MHS vs. Mecklenburg basketball game will be restricted.

Only the student-athletes, their parents, game officials and school officials will be allowed in the gym on Friday, the letter states.

Each MHS basketball player will be allowed to have two parents or guardians to attend the game as spectators. They will have to buy tickets at Martinsville Middle School before the game, and each basketball player will have to submit their names to MHS Athletic Director Thomas Golding by 2 p.m. Friday.

The basketball players of the visiting team also will be allowed to have two parent/guardian spectators. Two tickets for each basketball player will be made available for purchase on Friday, and those spectators' names will need to be submitted to Golding by Mecklenburg's athletic director before the game.

"We are evaluating whether the games will be restricted for the remainder of the basketball season," Dixon states in the letter.