UPDATED: Franklin County, Patrick County postpone fairs because of COVID-19

Organizers in Patrick and Franklin counties decided on Wednesday abruptly canceled their annual county fairs, which were scheduled to start Sept. 14 and run through the following weekend.
In a release Franklin County officials cited "an abundance of caution due to rising COVID-19 cases in the community and region which is of specific concern for attendees, volunteers, and staff working the event."
Patrick County officials did not issue a release announcing the cancellation but posted comments on a Facebook page to reveal the cancelation.
Officials in Henry County have not decided the fate of its fair, which scheduled to begin Sept. 22 and culminate with a race at Martinsville Speedway.
Henry County Administrator Tim Hall said officials will respond to guidance from the health department, and he cited possible changes in attendance policies involving NASCAR, which owns Martinsville Speedway, where the fair is to be staged.
"The fair is three weeks away, and we've had internal discussions about how to mitigate the issues, but we plan to proceed," he said.
"We rely on the speedway folks, NASCAR folks, if they make a change to their space then that will affect us.
"We will follow the health department's lead. This is not the time to go rogue."
"It would be a dereliction of duty if they [fair attendees] leave worse than when they came."
Franklin County’s release noted case growth, positivity rates and the increased patients at hospitals, emergency rooms and medical providers.
Regional health officials met with the Franklin County Board of Supervisors, fair vendors and those volunteering for the event in developing the decision, the release said.
"Given the rapid increase of COVID-19 cases within Franklin County and the expected continued spike in infections over the next few weeks, the Franklin County Agricultural Fair cannot be held in a manner that ensures the safety of the expected 7,000-8,000 people, event staff, and volunteers that participate in the fair each year," the release said.
Patrick County's post said that "it is with a heavy heart that we announce our difficult decision to cancel this year's fair. We never want to cancel connecting with one another, making fun family memories, or celebrating our county, but we simply can't keep you or your loved ones safe from Covid while attending the fair.
"We will still be distributing the 2021 Fair Book because it is just too wonderful not to share with so many generous advertisers, sponsors & beautiful pictures from our talented local photographers! Be on the look out later this week to pick up a copy!"