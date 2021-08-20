UPDATED: Henry County has first COVID-19 death in months

For the first time in exactly three months, a resident of Henry County has been reported to have died from COVID-19.
This death, the second of August in the West Piedmont Health District, was recorded by the Virginia Department of Health as of 5 p.m. Thursday and reported Friday morning.
But this death could have happened weeks or even months ago. Deaths are verified through a stringent process before being added to the database.
We know that the last death in the county was reported on May 20, and there have been five now reported since mid-March.
We never know much about victims of COVID-19 other than what we can determine from data changes. This was the 125th Henry County resident – all data are tracked by residence – and the 334th in the West Piedmont Health District.
We also can deduce that this victim was a white female between the ages of 60 and 69. That’s the 46th person in that age bracket to die in the district, and victims have been overwhelmingly at least 70 years old, white and slightly more frequently male.
The fact that there have been only two deaths this month while new cases and hospitalizations have surged across Virginia – and the nation – raises questions about how much of a spike in deaths experts are expecting.
An email to the VDH asking about that did not receive a reply, but forecasters at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention – which places all localities in the health district, Henry, Patrick and Franklin counties and the city of Martinsville, on high transmission of the virus – and the University of Virginia have suggested the next few weeks could be much worse even than now.
There were 2,792 new cases reported statewide on Friday morning statewide, and the WPHD added 44 to that total. There was one new hospitalization in the district.
The 7-day average of new cases statewide now has moved to 2,322, and the rate per 100,000 population is 27.3.
Franklin County had 22 of the new cases, and Henry County had 15. Patrick County had four, and Martinsville had three, plus the new hospitalization.
The 7-day average of new cases is back to 42, and the 7-day average per 100K is at 30.7.
Henry County is closing in on 5,000 cases of the virus since the first was reported in March 2020.
Hospital care
As of Friday, Sovah Health was caring for 26 patients — 12 in Martinsville and 14 in Danville — who had tested positive for COVID-19. That's about the same number as a week ago.
"We strongly encourage everyone in the community to stay vigilant in wearing a mask, washing their hands, self-monitoring for symptoms, and do not go out if you are exposed or have any COVID-19 related symptoms, especially with our communities having substantial or high transmission rates," Dr. Sheranda Gunn-Nolan, market chief medical officer with Sovah Health, told the Danville Register & Bee on Friday.
Nearly all of Virginia is categorized as a high-risk area for COVID-19 spread, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Gunn-Nolan said the health system supports the CDC guidance given the exponential caseloads and number of residents who are still unvaccinated.
"Masks are still needed, even if you are vaccinated," she said.
Keys to surge
Most of this surge is because of two key factors: The virulent delta variant and the lack of vaccination in some areas.
VDH updated its variant dashboard on Friday to show there have been more than 3,700 cases statewide related to a variant, and 1,465 of those are because of delta. VDH no longer provides that data by health district.
Vaccinations continue to far lag statewide trends, with 43.7% of the district’s population – adjusted with new census figures – having had at least one shot of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and 38.7% being fully vaccinated by a second shot of those vaccines or one of Johnson & Johnson.
Statewide VDH reports that 62.8% of the population – and 74.8% of those 18 and older – have had at least one shot, and 55.6% (66.6% of adults) – are fully vaccinated.
Updated data from the West Piedmont Health District
|Locality
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Positivity rate
|Vaccine doses
|Fully vaccinated
|Pct 1 dose
|Henry County
|4,974
|393
|125
|22464
|19550
|44.09%
|Martinsville
|1,703
|173
|79
|6594
|5820
|48.90%
|Patrick County
|1,522
|122
|47
|6529
|5786
|37.08%
|Franklin County
|4,488
|212
|83
|24713
|22286
|44.10%
|West Piedmont total
|12,687
|900
|334
|13.70%
|60300
|53442
|43.67%
|Danville
|4,854
|328
|148
|18,865
|16,157
|47.10%
|Pittsylvania County
|6,127
|293
|86
|13.10%
|26,584
|23,260
|44.00%
|Virginia
|734,079
|32,670
|11,647
|9.70%
|5,358,421
|4,741,951
|62.80%
District trends
Rates in the health district are highest in Martinsville, where almost half the population (48.9%) and more than two-thirds (67.3%) of adults have had at least one shot. The full-vaccination rates are 43.2% of all residents and 59.7% of adults.
The lowest rates are in Patrick County, which is one of the three least-vaccinated localities in the state. Only 37.1% have had at least a shot, and fewer than 1 in 3 residents (32.9%) are fully vaccinated. Rates among adults are better (43.6% and 38.9%).
Positivity rates are up significantly, and the CDC – whose rates are higher than VDH – reports that 22.15% of tests in Henry County have been positive. Martinsville’s rate is up above 18%, and Patrick County’s has declined somewhat.
The CDC says 5% is the rate at which community spread is under control.
Charles Wilborn of the Register & Bee in Danville contributed to this report.
Steven Doyle is editor of the Martinsville Bulletin and the Danville Register & Bee. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, ext. 245.
In this Series
Martinsville-region COVID-19/coronavirus daily update from state, nation and world: Aug. 21
-
Updated
UPDATED: Henry County has first COVID-19 death in months
-
How to get the COVID-19 vaccine
-
Where to get tested for COVID-19
- 109 updates