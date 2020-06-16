UPDATED: Henry County now has 210 cases of COVID-19

By Staff report
Henry County has now zoomed past 200 cases of COVID-19, with nine new positives for Monday and Tuesday announced by the West Piedmont Health District.
Martinsville also reported two more cases, Patrick County one and Franklin County its first two in several days as the district continues its ascent in cases even as the number of positives statewide has slowed down.
The Virginia Department of Health’s data report on Tuesday morning showed Henry County with 210 cases, but the newest cases released by West Piedmont spokesperson Nancy Bell run behind that total.
The information from the two sources seldom are the same because of timing. VDH collects the data all day and releases at 9 a.m. the next day.
Henry County’s nine new cases are seven females and two males, ranging in ages from their 20s to their 40s.
The two in Martinsville are a female and male in their 40s and 50s.
Patrick County has a new case involving a male in his 50s.
Martinsville now has more than total 56 cases, and Patrick County has 32. Franklin County, which also is part of the district, has been at 43 for several days — but that total should rise on Wednesday.
Henry County has recorded 412.1 cases per 100,000 population, and Martinsville has 434. By comparison both Danville (66 cases) and Pittsylvania County (70) were at 162.2 and 114.9 per 100,000, respectively.
The West Piedmont district has had 33 hospitalizations — 19 in Henry County — and five deaths (three in Henry and one each in Martinsville and Franklin County). Patrick County recently had its first two hospitalizations.
These counts have surged dramatically since the first of May, when Henry County had 16 cases and Patrick County and Martinsville two apiece.
As of Monday morning, VDH was reporting a very slight uptick of 445 cases from Monday, to 55,331, and deaths grew by a 18 to 1,570. Some 5,643 people have been hospitalized.
Johns Hopkins University’s real-time map late Tuesday afternoon showed worldwide cases approaching 8.1 million (8,096,403), with 2,130,569 of them in the U.S.
Some 438,843 have died globally, with 116,726 (slightly more than 25%) in the U.S.
In this Series
Martinsville-region COVID-19/coronavirus daily update from state, nation and world: June 16
-
UPDATED: Henry County now has 210 cases of COVID-19
-
Updated
Henry County Schools feeds local families with $10,000 grant from Eastman Foundation
-
Area high school sports teams still several weeks away from returning to the field
- 102 updates