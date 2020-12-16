UPDATED: Henry County, Patrick County Schools alter schedules for Thursday

Lingering icy road conditions have affected schools in the region for the second day.

Henry County Public Schools will operate on a 2 hour delay on Thursday, and 12-month staff will report on a 1-hour delay, HCPS announced late Wednesday.

Science SOL tests still will be administered at the secondary level, also on a 2-hour delay. Students planning to participate in SOL testing will receive additional details this evening.

Student meal pickup will take place at each school on the regular schedule on Thursday afternoon. Meal delivery will take place Friday morning on the regular schedule as well. There will not be a meal pick up on Friday afternoon.

Patrick County Public Schools will go all virtual learning on Thursday because of expected icy road conditions.

The area was hit by freezing rain and ice that accumulated throughout Wednesday and could affect roads overnight.

An email from Superintendent Dean Gilbert said school meals scheduled for Thursday would be moved to Friday and that 12-month employees will report to work at noon. The treacherous roads caused those employees to work from home on Wednesday.