UPDATED: Henry County, Patrick County schools go virtual because of rare tropical storm warning

Zeta — a powerful late-season storm named after a letter in the Greek alphabet — is expected to bring tropical storm conditions to Southwest Virginia on Thursday, prompting Henry County Public Schools and Patrick County Public Schools to close their classrooms and go virtual.
The National Weather Service has placed Martinsville and Henry and Patrick counties under a rare tropical storm warning. This particular warning is issued when there’s the potential for gusts from 39 to 57 mph. It remains in effect until weather officials lift it. Some forecasters have said parts of the region could see winds greater than 60 mph.
Hurricane Zeta strengthened into a Category 2 storm on Wednesday afternoon with top winds of 110 mph. The storm — bearing the name of a Greek letter because the National Hurricane Center has exhausted its list of traditional names — followed the path of several storms this toward the Gulf Coast and made landfall shortly after 5 p.m. at Cocodrie, La.
Henry County Public Schools issued an alert late Wednesday that its classes on Thursday would go virtual because of the potential for downed trees and high winds and saturated ground that could lead to travel hazards during the afternoon commute. HCPS said its 10-month staff members should plan to work virtually from home.
Patrick County placed an alert on social media to say its students would attend virtually. Due to potential flooding and hazardous weather tomorrow, Patrick County Public Schools will operate virtually on Thursday, October 29, 2020. PCPS’ 12-month employees will report on regular schedule, the announcement said. PCPS said there could be further updates as conditions warrant.
The latest forecast track places the center of what’s left of the hurricane close to the region by midday Thursday. Rain and wind should spread into the area early Thursday morning, forecasters said.
In the warning, forecasters say residents should plan for “hazardous wind” that equal that of a tropical storm.
A stalled frontal boundary will interact with Zeta to bring widespread rain to the Mid-Atlantic region, meteorologists from the National Weather Service in Blacksburg wrote in a forecast discussion Wednesday afternoon.
Locally, about 1 to 3 inches of rain may fall over a short period of time. Areas north and west of the region are under flash flood watches.
“Emergency plans should include the potential for moderate flooding from heavy rain,” forecasters wrote in the warning. “Evacuations and rescues are possible.”
Those living in flood-prone areas are advised to prepare now.
As with any landfalling tropical system, there’s a chance for tornadoes.
“If a tornado warning is issued, be ready to shelter quickly,” forecasters wrote.
By Friday, sunny skies return with a high around 60 as the front moves through, ushering colder air for the weekend.
