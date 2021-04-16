UPDATED: Henry County Planning Commission gives its blessing to two rezoning requests

Kendall said the Axton area was a central location for their operation, and although they wanted to build on the property they had found, he realized there would be a lot of preparation involved.

“I’ve met with VDOT, and our plan would be to make it a safe entrance,” Kendall said. “I’m big on curb appeal and will make sure the place is kept neat.”

Clark explained to the commission members the problems presented were matters that would either be resolved during the planning process or the project would not move forward, but it is “your job to determine the best zoning.”

The commission voted unanimously to recommend the zoning change to the Board of Supervisors.

Jared and Rebecca Harris requested that about 25 acres of their property along the Old Sand and Pulaski Roads in Ridgeway be rezoned from industrial to residential and agricultural purposes so that they can build a house and live on the property.

The land is near a large storage facility, once used by Ridgeway Clocks, and the area no longer supports ongoing industrial operations. The larger part of the tract around the acreage in question is home to Absolute Machine, a business owned by the Harrises and operated by their son.