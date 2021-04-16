UPDATED: Henry County Planning Commission gives its blessing to two rezoning requests

The Henry County Planning Commission recommended two zoning changes to the Henry County Board of Supervisors after public hearings Wednesday night allowing for the construction of a business along U.S. 58 in Axton and the construction of a residence in Ridgeway.
Matthew Kendall opened New South Metals in a rented building, and business has been so good he wants to buy land and build his own shop.
The property they are interested in purchasing is along U.S. 58 in Axton, just east of Sugar Tree Drive. The land there is currently zoned agricultural, and they are requesting about nine acres be changed to limited industrial.
“They want to construct a building for the manufacturer and sale of metal roofing,” said Lee Clark, director of Planning, Zoning and Inspections. “They are now in a leased or rented building.”
Clark said the area around the site in question is home to a “mix of all types of uses.” He noted there was a large congregation church within site of the property, some large agricultural properties, and an active landscaping business adjoining the property.
Clark recommended to the board of supervisors that the commission approve the request, with the planting of some trees and proper screening and buffering from homes nearby.
“It’s not all that desirable for residential purposes because of high voltage power lines running through the property,” said Clark.
With the planting of some some trees and proper screening and buffering from homes nearby, Clark recommended the the commission approve the request to the Board of Supervisors.
Diana Tibido, who identified herself as both an attorney and a neighbor, spoke against the requested change.
“Sugartree Drive has had so many accidents, and there is a difficult U-turn to make,” Tibido said. “This will create more of a traffic hazard than we already have.”
Tibido said the landscaping company had not been a good neighbor to residents by neglecting to keep its property mowed and clean, allowing a fencing company to store fencing in the back and making a gravel exit to their property onto Sugar Tree Drive that she doubted had been approved.
“I can’t understand a landscaping company that doesn’t mow their own land,” Tibido said. “There is absolutely no buffering.
“The Kendalls are a nice family, and we don’t want to cost them any great difficulty We’re not opposed to the petitioner, but this is too big of a step without planning.”
Mathew Kendall told the commission that there would be plenty of time for planning.
“This is a baby step toward a site one day,” Kendall said. “We are renting, and we outgrew it quicker than we expected.”
Kendall said the Axton area was a central location for their operation, and although they wanted to build on the property they had found, he realized there would be a lot of preparation involved.
“I’ve met with VDOT, and our plan would be to make it a safe entrance,” Kendall said. “I’m big on curb appeal and will make sure the place is kept neat.”
Clark explained to the commission members the problems presented were matters that would either be resolved during the planning process or the project would not move forward, but it is “your job to determine the best zoning.”
The commission voted unanimously to recommend the zoning change to the Board of Supervisors.
Jared and Rebecca Harris requested that about 25 acres of their property along the Old Sand and Pulaski Roads in Ridgeway be rezoned from industrial to residential and agricultural purposes so that they can build a house and live on the property.
The land is near a large storage facility, once used by Ridgeway Clocks, and the area no longer supports ongoing industrial operations. The larger part of the tract around the acreage in question is home to Absolute Machine, a business owned by the Harrises and operated by their son.
“Here we are, 31 plus years [after the property was zoned industrial], and this land will probably never be used for industrial,” Clark said. “It fits existing land use and proposed land use.”
Martinsville Attorney Len Barrow spoke on behalf of his clients.
“They’ve been looking for five years, and Rebecca wants to move there and cut a trail, so the children can see dad at work,” Barrow said. “They are supporters of the New Life Church nearby, and the folks across the street have horses.”
The commission voted unanimously to recommend the requested zoning change to the Board of Supervisors.
The Planning Commission does not have authority to enact a zoning change but merely studies the matter, holds public hearings and recommends to supervisors whether they believe the requested change should be made.
The Board of Supervisors hears and rules on all requested zoning changes and may or may not agree with the Planning Commission’s recommendation.
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.