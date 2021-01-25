UPDATED: Here's how to sign up to get the COVID-19 vaccine in the West Piedmont Health District

If you are at least 65 or work in a field in which you must deal with the public — such as teachers, firefighters, law enforcement or food servers and live in the West Piedmont Health District — you now can sign up to for an appointment to receive your first shot of vaccine.
The health district is moving into Phase 1b of the Virginia Department of Health’s distribution plan, and officials late last night distributed the link that applies to residents in Martinsville and Henry, Patrick and Franklin counties.
Simply go to https://redcap.vdh.virginia.gov/redcap/surveys/?s=N83JNH4PN9 and follow the process to get your appointment.
The note from WPHD spokesperson Nancy Bell included no additional instructions.
Even if you are between the ages of 16 and 64, you can get the vaccine if you have proof that you are affected by some specific health conditions. Detailed definitions of phases and priorities are at www.vdh.virginia.gov/covid-19-vaccine/
West Piedmont Health District is posting the information on the WPHD website and the department’s Facebook page. Paper copies of the information are being distributed at the health departments, public libraries, municipal buildings and chambers of commerce in Martinsville, Stuart and Rocky Mount. There has been no information about when those pieces might be in place.
Mass vaccination events — perhaps you saw the one on Saturday at Averett University in Danville — also will be staged in the districts or through one of VDH’s partners or even employers, the release said. Those will be announced as soon as they are scheduled.
The release said electronic registration is preferred and that those who sign up will be contacted individually for an appointment as soon as vaccines are available, which could take a few weeks because of limited supplies.
Distribution of both vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna has lagged — both nationally and especially in Virginia — and health officials encourage patience.
As of Sunday VDH reports that 416,200 residents had received at least one dose of a vaccine and that 58,779 are fully vaccinated. The daily average has increased significantly, to 21,007, up about 2,000 from Friday.
In the West Piedmont Health District, VDH reports that 4,703 residents have received at least one dose — up slightly from Saturday — and 415 have been vaccinated fully (16 more than Saturday). Those predominately are residents of Henry and Franklin counties.
VDH on Sunday reported 59 new cases, one new hospitalization and no deaths in the district, ending two consecutive days of multiple deaths.
The 7-day average number of cases is now down to 74 after having been 98.1 as recently as last Monday and on a steady decline from an all-time high of 122 on Jan. 9, despite the two deadly outbreaks at long-term care facilities.
Henry County added 24 of the cases, and Franklin County had 23. Patrick County added 10 and Martinsville two.
Since the pandemic began, the district now has seen 8,958 cases, with 534 hospitalizations and 157 deaths.
