UPDATED: Here's how to sign up to get the COVID-19 vaccine in the West Piedmont Health District

If you are at least 65 or work in a field in which you must deal with the public — such as teachers, firefighters, law enforcement or food servers and live in the West Piedmont Health District — you now can sign up to for an appointment to receive your first shot of vaccine.

The health district is moving into Phase 1b of the Virginia Department of Health’s distribution plan, and officials late last night distributed the link that applies to residents in Martinsville and Henry, Patrick and Franklin counties.

Simply go to https://redcap.vdh.virginia.gov/redcap/surveys/?s=N83JNH4PN9 and follow the process to get your appointment.

The note from WPHD spokesperson Nancy Bell included no additional instructions.

Even if you are between the ages of 16 and 64, you can get the vaccine if you have proof that you are affected by some specific health conditions. Detailed definitions of phases and priorities are at www.vdh.virginia.gov/covid-19-vaccine/