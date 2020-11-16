UPDATED: Martinsville Municipal Building closed for 'deep cleaning' until Nov. 30 because of COVID-19 exposure

A potential exposure to COVID-19 at the Martinsville Municipal Building has caused the city to close the building to the public until the end of the month.
The court facilities will reopen on Wednesday to process cases, but all other offices will be closed for sanitizing, the city announced in an email from Human Resources Director Travis Hodge.
City Attorney and Assistant City Manager Eric Monday said officials are limited in what they could share to the public about the exposure.
"We cannot release any details due to HIPAA restrictions," Monday said. "There was a potential exposure in the court system.
"Judge Greer ordered the court system closure, and he decided their reopening date - the courts are already significantly backed up."
With an already planned Thanksgiving closure next week, the administration decided take the time to disinfect the rest of the building.
"As to City Hall, please recall we closed to the public for two months when COVID first arose," Monday said. "Our citizens have transitioned very well to online payment and interactions and using the drive-up window.
"Foot traffic to the city portions of this building was already dramatically decreased from what it was pre-COVID."
Monday said the city has been sanitizing the building after-hours, three times a week, but a 2-week closure will enable the city to "do a deep sanitizing to the entire building - a bigger, deep-clean version."
West Piedmont Health District Population Health Manager and Public Information Officer Nancy Bell said she reached out to City Manager Leon Towarnicki for clarification on the matter. She said he told her that there had also been "several recent outbreaks that have affected employees."
Martinsville has been a smaller part of a recent spike in cases across the West Piedmont Health District. There have been 86 in the past two days included in the daily reports from the Virginia Department of Health, and Martinsville has had 13 of them, with no deaths and no new hospitalizations.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, Martinsville has had 569 -- about 15% of the district's 3,844 cases -- with 24 deaths and 71 hospitalizations. The city has averaged 7 new cases per day for the past seven days and 56.5 per 100,000 population during that period.
VDH tracts cases by a person's place of residence but does not disclose locality-level details such as age and gender. There now have been more than 205,000 cases and 3,800 deaths statewide.
Because there no City Council meeting was scheduled for next Tuesday and the Martinsville Municipal Building would have been closed "Wednesday through the end of the week for Thanksgiving" anyway, the opportunity to perform a "deeper cleaning" had practically created itself, she said.
Citizens with business at the building – such as paying taxes or utilities – are encouraged to use the drive-thru window, the drop box or online payments.
All other inquiries can be made through phone and email.
This does not affect essential city services, such as police, fire, EMS, trash collection or utilities.
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.
