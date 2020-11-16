UPDATED: Martinsville Municipal Building closed for 'deep cleaning' until Nov. 30 because of COVID-19 exposure

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Monday said the city has been sanitizing the building after-hours, three times a week, but a 2-week closure will enable the city to "do a deep sanitizing to the entire building - a bigger, deep-clean version."

West Piedmont Health District Population Health Manager and Public Information Officer Nancy Bell said she reached out to City Manager Leon Towarnicki for clarification on the matter. She said he told her that there had also been "several recent outbreaks that have affected employees."

Martinsville has been a smaller part of a recent spike in cases across the West Piedmont Health District. There have been 86 in the past two days included in the daily reports from the Virginia Department of Health, and Martinsville has had 13 of them, with no deaths and no new hospitalizations.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Martinsville has had 569 -- about 15% of the district's 3,844 cases -- with 24 deaths and 71 hospitalizations. The city has averaged 7 new cases per day for the past seven days and 56.5 per 100,000 population during that period.

VDH tracts cases by a person's place of residence but does not disclose locality-level details such as age and gender. There now have been more than 205,000 cases and 3,800 deaths statewide.