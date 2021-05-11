UPDATED: Panic gasoline buying in across Southside as pipeline attack causes emergency

Gov. Ralph Northam declared a State of Emergency in Virginia Tuesday afternoon to address the gas supply disruptions caused by a ransomware cyberattack on Colonial Pipeline that caused a temporary shutdown.
Colonial is the primary fuel source for most Virginia retailers.
The EPA has issued a temporary fuel transportation waiver that should increase the supply, the emergency declaration allows state agencies to issue their own waivers.
The waiver drops the requirement for the distribution of only the summer blend of gasoline to Virginia, District of Columbia, Pennsylvania and Maryland.
The declaration also provides increased flexibility and funding for state and local government to ensure adequate fuel supply.
“The emergency declaration will help the commonwealth prepare for any potential supply shortages and ensure Virginia motorists have access to fuel as we respond to this evolving situation,” Northam said.
The pipeline runs from Texas to the New York Harbor, and AAA reported Tuesday afternoon that a section between Greensboro, North Carolina, and Woodbine, Maryland had been restarted manually.
“The cyber-attack on the Colonial Pipeline and the resulting shut down are impacting gas prices and availability on the areas serviced by the pipeline,” Martha Meade, AAA Mid-Atlantic manager of public and government affairs told the Bulletin on Tuesday. “Just how much or how long these effects will last depends on how long the pipeline remains down.”
Meade said Virginia should expect to see limited fuel availability and higher gas prices as a result of the shortage.
“Gas prices went up three cents overnight in Virginia and will likely continue to increase until this situation is resolved,” Meade said.
Regular unleaded gas prices averaged $2.79 per gallon on Tuesday while gas stations in Martinsville, and Henry County averaged between $2.69 and $2.85.
Tuesday afternoon the Circle K on Church Street in Martinsville said they still had gas, but business was three times what they normally do on a Tuesday.
The Circle K across from Sportlanes on U.S. 220 in Martinsville was already empty and had bagged its pumps.
Dry pumps were also bagged at the Shell Station in Collinsville.
Long lines could be seen at the pumps at the Valero in Collinsville, Adams Grocery on the Stones Dairy Road in Bassett, Krogers on Commonwealth in Martinsville and cars were backed out into Bridge Street at Bucks Fuel in Martinsville.
“While panic buying is being seen in response to the situation, AAA urges against it,” Meade said. “It will only make things worse."
Meade said the affected pipeline delivers about 45% of all the fuel to the east coast.
