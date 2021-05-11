UPDATED: Panic gasoline buying in across Southside as pipeline attack causes emergency

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Meade said Virginia should expect to see limited fuel availability and higher gas prices as a result of the shortage.

“Gas prices went up three cents overnight in Virginia and will likely continue to increase until this situation is resolved,” Meade said.

Regular unleaded gas prices averaged $2.79 per gallon on Tuesday while gas stations in Martinsville, and Henry County averaged between $2.69 and $2.85.

Tuesday afternoon the Circle K on Church Street in Martinsville said they still had gas, but business was three times what they normally do on a Tuesday.

The Circle K across from Sportlanes on U.S. 220 in Martinsville was already empty and had bagged its pumps.

Dry pumps were also bagged at the Shell Station in Collinsville.

Long lines could be seen at the pumps at the Valero in Collinsville, Adams Grocery on the Stones Dairy Road in Bassett, Krogers on Commonwealth in Martinsville and cars were backed out into Bridge Street at Bucks Fuel in Martinsville.

“While panic buying is being seen in response to the situation, AAA urges against it,” Meade said. “It will only make things worse."

Meade said the affected pipeline delivers about 45% of all the fuel to the east coast.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.

