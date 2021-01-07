UPDATED: Patrick County Schools call off virtual classes as Martinsville region prepares for potential snowfall

Patrick County Public Schools announced that school will be canceled entirely on Friday because of the forecast of potentially significant snowfall overnight.

There will be no virtual learning, but 12-month employees are expected to report at noon.

The forecast right now depends on the track of a tricky-to-forecast low-pressure system, but the Martinsville and Henry County area may see 2 to 4 inches of snow.

But just to the west, Patrick County is under a winter storm warning and could see snowfall totals up to 6 inches, with more in higher elevations.

With the threat of accumulating snow, the National Weather Service in Blacksburg placed the area under a winter weather advisory Friday.

All school districts already were under virtual learning days on Friday, and Martinsville City Public Schools sent out an email saying that all meals for Friday and Saturday would be delivered Thursday.

National Weather Service meteorologist Michael Sporer said the area will see snow showers Friday morning, but the heaviest periods will not arrive until midday Friday.

Road crews are planning to pretreat roads, bridges and overpasses.