UPDATED: Patrick County Schools call off virtual classes as Martinsville region prepares for potential snowfall

Patrick County Public Schools announced that school will be canceled entirely on Friday because of the forecast of potentially significant snowfall overnight.
There will be no virtual learning, but 12-month employees are expected to report at noon.
The forecast right now depends on the track of a tricky-to-forecast low-pressure system, but the Martinsville and Henry County area may see 2 to 4 inches of snow.
But just to the west, Patrick County is under a winter storm warning and could see snowfall totals up to 6 inches, with more in higher elevations.
With the threat of accumulating snow, the National Weather Service in Blacksburg placed the area under a winter weather advisory Friday.
All school districts already were under virtual learning days on Friday, and Martinsville City Public Schools sent out an email saying that all meals for Friday and Saturday would be delivered Thursday.
National Weather Service meteorologist Michael Sporer said the area will see snow showers Friday morning, but the heaviest periods will not arrive until midday Friday.
Road crews are planning to pretreat roads, bridges and overpasses.
“The morning will not be so bad, but you will see conditions worsening later in the day,” Sporer said on Friday's storm system.
Temperatures will play a factor in the precipitation, meaning the area may see a mix of rain and snow at some point Friday.
In a forecast discussion, Blacksburg meteorologists said computer models are unsure how far north the snow will spread. Confidence is high for snow on the Virginia-North Carolina border, but forecasts diverge north of that line.
“There are a lot of moving parts with this system, but an all-rain situation is not likely,” Sporer said.
He urged residents to monitor the latest forecasts for any changes in track and timing.
This article will be updated as needed.