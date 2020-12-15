UPDATED: PHCC closed today

Patrick Henry Community College announced this morning that it would be closed today because of icy conditions on roadways.

Freezing rain that was to bring perhaps 2 inches of wintry precipitation had moved other changes earlier.

Henry County Public Schools authorized all teachers and paraprofessionals to work from home instead of reporting to their campuses for virtual instruction.

HCPS also had said there would be no meal program delivery today.

Patrick County Public Schools announced on Tuesday evening that its scheduled virtual learning today would continue, but because of the weather, 12-month employees will work remotely.

Carlisle School announced it would be closed for the day.

No announcement about adjustments was provided by Martinsville Public Schools.

The National Weather Service in Blacksburg placed the region under a winter weather advisory from midnight to 4 p.m. today.

A rather complex low-pressure system is expected to bring a mixture of snow, sleet and freezing rain to Southside early before transitioning over to rain later in the day.