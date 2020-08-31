UPDATED: Power outage causes PHCC to close as flooding rains are forecast

A power outage affecting the offices at Patrick Henry Community College, 645 Patriot Avenue, in Martinsville has caused school officials to close school for the day.

An announcement Monday morning indicated PHCC would open at 11, but then AEP determined it would be at least 12:30 p.m. before power could be restored.

AEP determined the outage occurred at 5:31 Monday morning, but a cause for the outage was not provided.

There were no other reported outages in Henry County at the time, but the National Weather Service in Blacksburg issued a Flash Flood Watch for the region including Henry and Patrick counties and the city of Martinsville beginning at 8 a.m. Monday morning and continuing through the evening.

Patrick County was placed under a Flash Flood Warning around midday.

Heavy rain from thunderstorms is expected to occur today and into tonight with as much as two to four inches an hour could lead to flash flooding.

Flash flooding of local streams and creeks will be possible while a few storms could become severe with isolated damaging winds and even a brief tornado.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt

