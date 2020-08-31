UPDATED: Power outage causes PHCC to close

A power outage affecting the offices at Patrick Henry Community College on Monday caused school officials to close school for the day.

An announcement Monday morning indicated PHCC would open at 11, but then AEP determined it would be at least 12:30 p.m. before power could be restored.

The outing affected the main offices at 645 Patriot Ave. in Martinsville

AEP determined the outage occurred at 5:31 Monday, but a cause for the outage was not provided.

There were no other reported outages in Henry County at the time, but the National Weather Service in Blacksburg had issued a Flash Flood Watch for the region including Henry and Patrick counties and the city of Martinsville beginning at 8 a.m. Monday and continuing through the evening.

Heavy rain from thunderstorms were expected, with as much as 2 to 4 inches an hour, which could lead to flash flooding.

Flash flooding of local streams and creeks will be possible while a few storms could become severe with isolated damaging winds and even a brief tornado.

Patrick County Public Schools announced early afternoon that its facilities were closing for the day. Students aren't in class, but teachers are working out of the school buildings.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.