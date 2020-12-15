UPDATED: Schools adjust based on wintry-weather forecaast

In anticipation of perhaps 2 inches of wintry precipitation on Wednesday, Henry County Public Schools has authorized all teachers and paraprofessionals to work from home instead of reporting to their campuses for virtual instruction.

HCPS also said there would be no meal program delivery on Wednesday.

Patrick County Public Schools announced on Tuesday evening that its scheduled virtual learning day Wednesday would continue, but because of the weather, 12-month employees will work remotely.

Carlisle School announced it would be closed for the day.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

No announcement about adjustments was provided by Martinsville Public Schools.

The National Weather Service in Blacksburg placed the region under a winter weather advisory from midnight to 4 p.m. Wednesday.

A rather complex low-pressure system is expected to bring a mixture of snow, sleet and freezing rain to Southside early Wednesday before transitioning over to rain later in the day.