UPDATED: The Harvest Foundation chooses Cincinnati woman as new leader

The Harvest Foundation Board of Directors has selected a health foundation executive from Cincinnati to serve as the organization’s president.

Kathryn E. "Kate" Keller will begin her new role July 15, according to a news release from the foundation. She will succeed Allyson Rothrock, who announced her plans to retire in November after serving as president since 2008. Rothrock had been with the foundation in various leadership roles since it began in 2002.

Keller comes to The Harvest Foundation with more than 20 years of experience at Interact for Health, a private, health-focused foundation in Cincinnati. She most recently served as the organization’s vice president of strategy and policy. Prior to that, her roles include vice president of policy and external relations, senior program officer, and program officer.

The Harvest Foundation board contracted with firm Korn Ferry to conduct what board Chairman David Stone called “an exhaustive nationwide search.” Initially, they received more than 200 applications from across the country.