UPDATED: There are 15 more deaths from COVID-19 in the West Piedmont Health District and more than 100 in Henry County

In addition to the six deaths in Henry County, which actually had seen a death subtracted on Thursday, Martinsville and Franklin County each added four, giving them 55 and 51, respectively, and Patrick County had one for 35.

Not much is known about those who die of COVID-19, but VDH tracks all data by residence. Some basic demographic information can be gleaned from the database.

We know that all four victims revealed Saturday and nine of the 15 were women, and six were men. A dozen of them were white and the rest Black.

Nine of them were at least 80 years old, three were in their 70s, two in their 60s and one was in his or her 50s.

If you look at the 242 deaths, 186 have been at least 70 years old, 170 were white, and 126 were male.

Outbreak status change

Health officials have not responded to questions about the trends and timing of these deaths.

But VDH’s database that tracks outbreaks, which is updated each Friday, dropped two facilities in the health district from active status: Mulberry Creek Nursing & Rehab and Martinsville Health & Rehab.