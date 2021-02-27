UPDATED: There are 15 more deaths from COVID-19 in the West Piedmont Health District and more than 100 in Henry County

The death total from COVID-19 that accelerated at a record pace on Friday continued to grow on Saturday.
A day after 11 deaths were reported in the West Piedmont Health District, the most since the pandemic began nearly a year ago, there were four more reported Saturday.
Included in those 15 were six residents of Henry County, which pushed past 100 the number of county residents to succumb to the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, based on data reported by the Virginia Department of Health.
The single-day record had been 10 set on Sept. 15 and equaled on Jan. 28. The 2-day total of 15 is among the highest for a 48-hour period.
That's now 242 deaths in the health district, 66 in the first 26 days of February and 108 since Jan. 1.
There were 419 deaths reported statewide in the past two days, but these deaths could have occurred just about any time. VDH verifies cause through death certificates, and officials said earlier this week they just now are starting to compare death certificates from 2021, which includes the huge post-holiday surge of cases that occurred in January.
The 7-day rolling average of deaths in the West Piedmont Health District is now 6, and the 7-day rate per 100,000 population is 4.0. Both are record highs.
In addition to the six deaths in Henry County, which actually had seen a death subtracted on Thursday, Martinsville and Franklin County each added four, giving them 55 and 51, respectively, and Patrick County had one for 35.
Not much is known about those who die of COVID-19, but VDH tracks all data by residence. Some basic demographic information can be gleaned from the database.
Latest COVID-19 related data
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Positivity rate
|Vaccine doses
|Fully vaccinated
|Henry County
|4,189
|281
|101
|5,812
|1,990
|Martinsville
|1,506
|128
|55
|1,744
|595
|Patrick County
|1,190
|90
|35
|1,726
|492
|Franklin County
|3,703
|126
|51
|7,019
|2,910
|West Piedmont total
|10,588
|625
|242
|9.80%
|16,301
|5,987
|Danville
|4,277
|234
|102
|5,451
|2,041
|Pittsylvania County
|4,744
|164
|63
|13.80%
|8,774
|3,302
|Virginia
|574,314
|24,091
|8,382
|7.40%
|1,239,435
|616,469
We know that all four victims revealed Saturday and nine of the 15 were women, and six were men. A dozen of them were white and the rest Black.
Nine of them were at least 80 years old, three were in their 70s, two in their 60s and one was in his or her 50s.
If you look at the 242 deaths, 186 have been at least 70 years old, 170 were white, and 126 were male.
Outbreak status change
Health officials have not responded to questions about the trends and timing of these deaths.
But VDH’s database that tracks outbreaks, which is updated each Friday, dropped two facilities in the health district from active status: Mulberry Creek Nursing & Rehab and Martinsville Health & Rehab.
Those two had accounted for 190 cases and at least 18 deaths – 17 of those at Mulberry Creek and at least one and fewer than five at Martinsville Health & Rehab.
Both facilities were downgraded to “Outbreak Pending Closure.” VDH says on its website that this means 28 days have passed without a new case. There could be delays in confirming the outbreak investigation is closed based on data collection.
Blue Ridge Health & Rehab in Stuart is on that same list – along with two other facilities listed as Patrick County but located elsewhere – as is Red Oak Manor in Rocky Mount.
That leaves only Kings Grant Retirement Community in Henry County, which has 37 cases and one to four deaths, as the only active outbreak in the district. VDH does not list death totals fewer than five, as a protection against privacy, but indicates there has been at least one death.
Testing, cases creep up
Positive tests in the district, which had declined to state levels earlier this week, have ticked back up.
As of Saturday, at least 59,782 tests had been conducted in the district, and 9.8% have been positive.
These tests indicate trends and forecast potential cases even before symptoms occur.
Statewide, nearly 5.9 million tests have been at a 7.4% positivity rate. By comparison the Danville-Pittsylvania County Health District has seen a rate of 13.8%
There were 58 new cases reported in the district on Friday and Saturday (41 on the latter) -- the 7-day rolling average rose slightly to is now 25. The 7-day average per 100,000 population is 18.5, 14-day rolling total per 100K is down to 264.3, both at their lowest point in months.
Slightly troubling with that case level declining is that there were six new hospitalizations, two each in Martinsville and Henry County and one each in Patrick County and Patrick County.
Henry County and Franklin County each had 24 of the new cases, Martinsville had eight, and Patrick County had two.
Since the first case in the pandemic was recorded on March, there have been 10,588 cases, 625 hospitalizations and 242 deaths in the district.
Steven Doyle is editor of the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, ext. 245.
