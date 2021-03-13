UPDATED: Three more deaths mean there have been 44 this month in the West Piedmont Health District

We can discern only basic demographic information by comparing daily changes in the database. These most recent victims, for instance, were two men and one woman, all white, one between the ages of 70 and 79 and the others at least 80 years old.

These three deaths make 44 recorded in the first 12 days of March, following a record 79 recorded in February. There have been 297 deaths since the pandemic began, and 165 of them have been since Jan. 1.

We know that 223 of them have been at least 70 years old and that they are mostly male (158). They are predominately white (211), with Black (74) being the next demographic group.

The 7-day rolling average of newly recorded deaths has declined to 3.

The eight new cases recorded Saturday is the second single-digit day in a week and the third this year (the other was when 7 were recorded on Feb. 22).

This followed a net of 10 new cases reported Friday. We say “net” because there actually were 14 reported -- eight in Patrick County and three each in Martinsville and Franklin County -- but Henry County's total was reduced by four. That sometimes happens based on data inputting and other factors (such as zip codes vs. locality).