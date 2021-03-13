UPDATED: Three more deaths mean there have been 44 this month in the West Piedmont Health District

Two more residents of Martinsville and another from Patrick County are the latest victims of COVID-19 from the West Piedmont Health District.
The Virginia Department of Health recorded those deaths after confirming their causes by 5 p.m. Friday. They could've happened at any time during the past few weeks or even months, because delays in verification are common.
These deaths were added to VDH’s data report as of Saturday morning and were the 70th resident of Martinsville and the 40th of Patrick County to have died from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
This information emerged just before the state’s separate database of outbreaks was updated – as it is on Fridays – to show that three outbreaks at long-term-care facilities now have been closed: Martinsville Health & Rehab and the Blue Ridge Nursing Center and the Blue Ridge Nursing Therapy Connection in Patrick County.
Those three outbreaks, which dated as far back as July for Blue Ridge Nursing Therapy, accounted for 242 cases and at least 23 deaths.
There remain ongoing outbreaks at King’s Grant Retirement Community and Stanleytown Health & Rehab, the second to have occurred at both facilities.
Here’s how VDH categorizes outbreaks:
- Outbreak in Progress: When the outbreak is ongoing and cases are still being reported and investigated.
- Pending Closure: If 28 days have passed without a documented new case and the outbreak has not yet been closed in VOSS. There may be delays in confirming the outbreak investigation is closed because the health department has to collect and process the data.
- Closed: when two incubation periods, or the number of days between being infected with COVID-19 and possibly showing symptoms, (28 days) have passed without onset of new illness and the health district has closed the outbreak in VOSS. This status does not refer to the facility being closed.
King’s Grant has not added to its 37 cases and fewer than five deaths – VDH doesn’t include the number of deaths until it reaches five but indicates there has been at least one death – and Stanleytown now has 65 cases and seven deaths.
Two other facilities are pending closure: Mulberry Creek Health & Rehab, which has had 151 cases and is up to 22 deaths in its second outbreak, and Franklin Health & Rehab Center, which has had 33 cases and an unspecified number of deaths.
VDH tracks all data by a person’s residence, so how these cases and deaths fall in the overall database could vary based on legal address.
We can discern only basic demographic information by comparing daily changes in the database. These most recent victims, for instance, were two men and one woman, all white, one between the ages of 70 and 79 and the others at least 80 years old.
These three deaths make 44 recorded in the first 12 days of March, following a record 79 recorded in February. There have been 297 deaths since the pandemic began, and 165 of them have been since Jan. 1.
We know that 223 of them have been at least 70 years old and that they are mostly male (158). They are predominately white (211), with Black (74) being the next demographic group.
The 7-day rolling average of newly recorded deaths has declined to 3.
The eight new cases recorded Saturday is the second single-digit day in a week and the third this year (the other was when 7 were recorded on Feb. 22).
This followed a net of 10 new cases reported Friday. We say “net” because there actually were 14 reported -- eight in Patrick County and three each in Martinsville and Franklin County -- but Henry County's total was reduced by four. That sometimes happens based on data inputting and other factors (such as zip codes vs. locality).
These pushed down the 7-day rolling average down to 14, and the 14-day average per 100,000 population has plummeted to 161.2 after surpassing 1200 in January.
COVID-19 data in West Piedmont Health District as of March 13
|Locality
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Positivity rate
|Vaccine doses
|Fully vaccinated
|Pct 1 dose
|Henry County
|4,263
|294
|119
|9,165
|3,662
|18.1%
|Martinsville
|1,522
|130
|70
|2,396
|982
|18.6%
|Patrick County
|1,260
|97
|40
|2,613
|1098
|14.7%
|Franklin County
|3,765
|134
|68
|10,926
|4,816
|19.5%
|West Piedmont total
|10,810
|655
|297
|5.40%
|25,100
|10,558
|18.3%
|Danville
|4,250
|244
|116
|7,458
|3,791
|18.2%
|Pittsylvania County
|4,995
|187
|73
|6.80%
|11,229
|5,588
|18.6%
|Virginia
|593,562
|25,262
|9,985
|5.50%
|1,664,823
|945,336
|19.5%
The 7-day rolling average, though, ticked down to 16, and the rate per 100,000 population is at 185.2
Similarly there were a net of four new hospitalizations reported on Friday (none on Saturday) because one was subtracted in Henry County. Franklin County added three, and Martinsville and Patrick County had one each.
