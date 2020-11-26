UPDATED: WATCH NOW: A day after hospital's warning, huge batch of new COVID-19 cases reported in West Piedmont Health District

The worsening picture for COVID-19 in the West Piedmont Health District that moved Sovah Health to send out a memo to the community on Tuesday got a little worse in the past 48 hours, as cases in surged past 4,500.

There is another death reported Wednesday by the Virginia Department of Health, and the number of cases grew by a stunning 177 in the past two days -- 93 on Thursday and 84 Friday -- as one health official said that people in the community continued to pass the virus in small gatherings.

This latest death was in Franklin County – the 17th there and the fifth in the district in the past two days – and was a white male between the ages of 70 and 79.

It's never clear when the death occurred. Health officials must wait for a death certificate before entering the information into a database. That process can take a few weeks. And VDH reports scant information individual cases and deaths, but it records them by a person’s locality of residence.

The 93 cases were one of the worst days recorded since the pandemic began in March. That's a stunning 287 cases – nearly 72 per day -- in the past four days.

Franklin County recorded 88 of the new cases, and Henry County had 54. Patrick County had 19 cases, and Martinsville had 16.