UPDATED: WATCH NOW: A day after hospital's warning, huge batch of new COVID-19 cases reported in West Piedmont Health District

The worsening picture for COVID-19 in the West Piedmont Health District that moved Sovah Health to send out a memo to the community on Tuesday got a little worse in the past 48 hours, as cases in surged past 4,500.
There is another death reported Wednesday by the Virginia Department of Health, and the number of cases grew by a stunning 177 in the past two days -- 93 on Thursday and 84 Friday -- as one health official said that people in the community continued to pass the virus in small gatherings.
This latest death was in Franklin County – the 17th there and the fifth in the district in the past two days – and was a white male between the ages of 70 and 79.
It's never clear when the death occurred. Health officials must wait for a death certificate before entering the information into a database. That process can take a few weeks. And VDH reports scant information individual cases and deaths, but it records them by a person’s locality of residence.
The 93 cases were one of the worst days recorded since the pandemic began in March. That's a stunning 287 cases – nearly 72 per day -- in the past four days.
Franklin County recorded 88 of the new cases, and Henry County had 54. Patrick County had 19 cases, and Martinsville had 16.
And the cause for all of this, District Epidemiologist Sharon Ortiz-Garcia said, is smaller groups of people who don’t practice safety.
“Some [of the surge of cases] are associated with current outbreaks in LTCFs [long-term care facilities].” Ortiz-Garcia said in a statement sent by email by spokesperson Nancy Bell. “But mainly [they are] associated with cases among the same households, social gatherings, no social distancing, no mask wearing, and cases possibly associated with some workplaces.”
This is consistent with the pattern seen in recent weeks and addressed earlier by both Garcia-Ruiz and Bell.
On Tuesday Patrick County Schools Superintendent Dean Gilbert sent an email to the community to say the district had “encountered a positive case of COVID-19 at Stuart Elementary School. The staff and students affected have been contacted individually.
“We will continue to work with our local health department and to monitor current health data. Please continue to follow the precautions outlined in the CDC guidance.”
CDC guidance had warned people to limit travel and large gatherings typically connected to Thanksgiving, and Ortiz-Garcia also noted that some that some cases emerged because of “individuals testing for the upcoming holidays and [being] asymptomatic.”
These conditions led to the concerns mentioned Tuesday by Sovah Health.
"COVID-19 is a very real problem in the smaller communities we serve, as well," Sovah said in a rare corporate statement about the virus. "Small towns and rural areas across the country and across Virginia have seen a rapid acceleration of COVID-19 cases in the past few weeks, and our hospital has felt the impact.
"Unfortunately, the continued surge and prevalence of COVID-19 has the potential to overwhelm the local health care delivery system, which is why we all must do our part to protect ourselves, our healthcare workers and our communities."
And although there was only one new hospitalization in the West Piedmont district in the past 48 hours -- that was reported Thursday in Patrick County -- Sovah Health’s biweekly assessment revealed a slight increase in traffic in its hospitals.
Sovah said there were 20 patients at its hospital in Martinsville who were being treated for symptoms related to COVID-19, and in Danville there are 25. The combined total is up from the 35 from two weeks ago.
Since the pandemic began the West Piedmont Health District now has totaled 4,505 cases, 110 deaths and 362 hospitalizations. The latest totals across the district:
- Henry County: 1,820 cases, 167 hospitalizations, 41 deaths.
- Martinsville: 674, 77, 24.
- Patrick County: 454, 64, 28.
- Franklin County: 1,557, 54, 17.
By comparison Danville has reported 1,585 cases (49 deaths), and Pittsylvania County has had 1,673 (22 deaths).
