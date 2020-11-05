UPDATED: WATCH NOW: Dead driver identified from horrific 2-vehicle crash on U.S. 220

The deputy reported that Massey was trapped, but when rescue workers arrived, they determined that he had died.

The deputy also described another person, presumably a passenger in Massey's vehicle, as having been ejected. Rescue workers found that person, a female, lying in the parking lot of TitleMax and transported them to Sovah Health-Martinsville with a serious injury.

Dillon's preliminary report did not provide the identity of the female found lying in the parking lot, and the type of injury and her status have not been released.

McBride said Hairston was not injured and was charged with reckless driving, and the later release said that other charges are pending.

That release also noted that there were two passengers in the Malibu who fled the scene.

"I've seen bad wrecks in 20 years, but this was one of the worst," McBride said. "I can't remember seeing a vehicle damaged that bad."

The parking lot was littered with glass, car parts and contents from within the car.

A utility pole between the highway and the parking lot had broken in two, and power lines hung dangerously close to the roadway.