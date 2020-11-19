UPDATED: WATCH NOW: Gatherings spike surge in cases, deaths of COVID-19 in West Piedmont Health District

More than 4,000 cases. More than 100 dead.
That’s the impact of COVID-19 on your families, friends and neighbors in the West Piedmont Health District.
Those milestones were surpassed Thursday on a record-setting report from the Virginia Department of Health that showed 91 new cases and three deaths across the district.
And health officials say that public gatherings – such as many are considering for Thanksgiving – are at the heart of these latest spikes across the region, Virginia and in every corner of the United States.
The specific totals now are 4,002 cases and 101 deaths in the West Piedmont district. There also have been 353 persons hospitalized for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
The cases reported Thursday included 52 – a single-day record – in Franklin County, where one of the deaths also was recorded.
The other two deaths were in Henry County, which has accounted for more than 1,600 cases and now 39 of those deaths.
The exact date of those deaths isn’t known because VDH waits for death certificates before adding to its database. Very little specific data is released about deaths, but all information is recorded by a person’s residence.
We do know that these most recent three deaths were two men and one woman, all white, with one at least 80 years old, one 70-79 and one 50-59.
The health district has seen the sort of spike in cases – 205 this week – that has fueled the significant rise of about 2,000 new cases a day across Virginia, about double what it was a month ago.
“The surge in cases is due to a number of factors that include recent events associated with Halloween, recent church functions and other social gatherings,” district epidemiologist, Sharon Ortiz-Garcia said. “Also cases in specific workplaces have occurred.”
In information relayed by district spokesperson Nancy Bell, there were no specific locations identified.
“We count on the workplaces to communicate any outbreaks to their employees and to the public and do not identify them unless egregious violations of COVID safety practices are noted,” Bell wrote in an email.
VDH data show there have been 27 outbreaks in the health district, with 10 of those in long-term-care facilities and 10 in “congregate settings,” which would include churches. The rest were in jails and schools.
Those outbreaks account for 607 (or about 15%) of the total cases.
Mulberry Creek Nursing and Rehab, a senior-care facility in Martinsville, announced in release late Thursday that officials there learned Wednesday about positive tests for two employees and eight residents. It was unclear whether these cases had been included in VDH’s database.
These employees have been removed from work and will be self-quarantining for the next 14 days, the release said, and they must have two negative tests before returning.
The health district has increased testing significantly in the past month, conducting a series of free, drive-thru events in all localities, some with the help of the National Guard.
Some 31,539 tests had been conducted since the pandemic began, and the positivity rate in a 7-day moving average is 16.7%. That’s up about 1,400 tests and nearly 1% (from 15.8%) since Saturday.
And both rates are more than double the state’s 7.1%, which has officials concerned because less than a month ago it was less than 5%.
“Our testing events are attracting 30-50 people on average,” Bell wrote in an earlier email.
“It appears the rise in testing in general is due to several things: The testing data portal has been recently updated, people are testing prior to Thanksgiving to help them determine whether or not to be with family and testing supplies are sufficient in our area
“The uptake in testing is not contributed by any single entity, but the National Guard is making it possible for us to test more people more often.”
Health officials are concerned that with the holiday coming up that community spread of the virus could increase. Gov. Ralph Northam on Wednesday encouraged families to stay at home and celebrate small for Thanksgiving.
COVID-19 data
|Field 1
|Field 2
|Field 3
|Field 4
|Field 5
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Positivity rate
|Henry County
|1,652
|164
|39
|Martinsivlle
|595
|75
|54
|Patrick County
|412
|62
|27
|Franklin County
|1,343
|52
|11
|West Piedmont total
|4,002
|353
|131
|16.7%
|Danville
|1,469
|141
|47
|Pittsylvania County
|1,343
|99
|21
|8.5%
|Virginia
|210,787
|13.815
|3,896
|7.1%
VDH reported Thursday that there now have been 210,787 cases and 3,896 deaths statewide. Some 13,815 people have been hospitalized. Nationally cases have surpassed 11.5 million, with more than 250,000 having died since March.
“We hope people will be especially careful as we head into the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays where social gathering usually is the norm,” Bell said. In the health district we have, unfortunately, seen surges in COVID cases after holidays like Mother’s Day and Independence Day.
“As college students typically return for the fall and winter holidays, we need to be especially careful, as COVID infections in other areas can be transmitted to our community by travelers.”
Steven Doyle is editor of the Martinsville Bulletin and the Danville Register & Bee. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, ext. 245.
