UPDATED: WATCH NOW: Gatherings spike surge in cases, deaths of COVID-19 in West Piedmont Health District

More than 4,000 cases. More than 100 dead.

That’s the impact of COVID-19 on your families, friends and neighbors in the West Piedmont Health District.

Those milestones were surpassed Thursday on a record-setting report from the Virginia Department of Health that showed 91 new cases and three deaths across the district.

And health officials say that public gatherings – such as many are considering for Thanksgiving – are at the heart of these latest spikes across the region, Virginia and in every corner of the United States.

The specific totals now are 4,002 cases and 101 deaths in the West Piedmont district. There also have been 353 persons hospitalized for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

The cases reported Thursday included 52 – a single-day record – in Franklin County, where one of the deaths also was recorded.

The other two deaths were in Henry County, which has accounted for more than 1,600 cases and now 39 of those deaths.

The exact date of those deaths isn’t known because VDH waits for death certificates before adding to its database. Very little specific data is released about deaths, but all information is recorded by a person’s residence.