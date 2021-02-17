UPDATED: WATCH NOW: Martinsville and Henry, Patrick counties under a Winter Storm Warning

Reggie Roakes, a meteorologist with the NWS, said ice accumulation would result in more downed power lines, tree branches splintering off and trees uprooting in the already soggy soil.

“Overall the big message to drive is this will be an impactful winter storm system,” Roakes said.

According to poweroutage.us, a website that tracks nationwide power outages by compiling data from local electric companies, about 1,100 customers in Henry and Patrick counties still were without power on Tuesday.

Roakes said that while this particular type of precipitation — sleet, freezing rain and the like — is normal for the region at this time of year, the sheer abundance of it several days in a row is uncommon.

Roakes said Virginia is sitting on the outer edge of a large air mass that is bringing dramatically colder temperatures to the middle of the country this week. The weather systems that keep bringing precipitation to the area are “riding along the edge of that air mass.”