UPDATED: WATCH NOW: More COVID-19 patients in West Piedmont Health District headed to hospital

Larson also said that the overall number of patients had increased largely because of COVID-19 -- "Those numbers are indicative of a significant increase in the community," he said. "It's a concern." – and that continuing caseloads at the hospital would "stretch its resources."

More Sovah employees are testing positive for COVID-19, he said, but they are being exposed in the community, not the hospital.

"We're seeing most of the spread coming from the community," Larson said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

There also was another surge in cases in the past two days, with 97 reported by VDH on Friday, one of the biggest days since the pandemic began and more reminiscent of the last weeks of November. Henry County now has surged past 2,000 residents who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, and the health district's positivity on testing also is up to 17.3% on more than 36,500 tests (vs. state average of 10%).

And contact tracers – those individuals who talk to the infected individuals and the people with whom they have been in close contact – are encountering some who don’t want to help in that deter the community spread Larson cited.