UPDATED: WATCH NOW: No gas leak found at house where Martinsville couple escaped fire

The house and its contents were already nearly destroyed by the time water lines were in place and began spraying water on the flames.

Just after the Ridgeway Volunteer Fire Department arrived to assist, the back wall of the home fell in, leaving standing only a small portion of the front of the house.

Firefighters concentration their efforts on containing the blaze and ensuring it did not spread to the adjacent homes.

Officials with the Martinsville Fire Department were on the scene but declined to comment.

Owen Hall, manager of customer service and gas control for Southwestern Virginia Gas Company, issued a statement on Friday afternoon to say his company "takes public safety very seriously.

"This is a terrible loss for the Jones family," he said. "We are so grateful they were able to make it safely out of the home."

"After the incident, an investigation of the natural gas distribution system in the area did not indicate the presence of any hazardous leaks.

"As the investigation turns its focus to inside the home, the company will continue to work with state and local officials to help determine the root cause of this incident."

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.