UPDATED: WATCH NOW: No gas leak found at house where Martinsville couple escaped fire

Two residents escaped a house on Kenmar Drive in Martinsville that was totally destroyed by fire Thursday night.
The 911 Communications Center received a call of a loud explosion and fire on Kenmar Drive Thursday evening. When they arrived at the home of Johnnie and Mary Jones at 1524 Kenmar Drive, they found the house fully engulfed in flames.
"I heard a really loud noise," said Marvin Wingfield, a next door neighbor who lives at 1522 Kenmar Drive. "I thought part of the tree had fallen on my house.
"I came outside and looked around and didn't see anything, and then a few minutes later, all hell broke loose."
Wingfield said the fire started on the side and toward the rear of the house where a gas water heater and gas fireplace of his neighbor's home are located.
A gas company spokesperson said Friday that there was no apparent leak in the distribution system in the neighborhood and that the investigation is continuing.
"All of a sudden, the whole house was on fire," Wingfield said.
His neighbors managed to escape with their lives.
"They both got out of the house and are ok," Wingfield said.
Martinsville Firefighters arrived on scene and called for backup as they began fighting the fire.
The house and its contents were already nearly destroyed by the time water lines were in place and began spraying water on the flames.
Just after the Ridgeway Volunteer Fire Department arrived to assist, the back wall of the home fell in, leaving standing only a small portion of the front of the house.
Firefighters concentration their efforts on containing the blaze and ensuring it did not spread to the adjacent homes.
Officials with the Martinsville Fire Department were on the scene but declined to comment.
Owen Hall, manager of customer service and gas control for Southwestern Virginia Gas Company, issued a statement on Friday afternoon to say his company "takes public safety very seriously.
"This is a terrible loss for the Jones family," he said. "We are so grateful they were able to make it safely out of the home."
"After the incident, an investigation of the natural gas distribution system in the area did not indicate the presence of any hazardous leaks.
"As the investigation turns its focus to inside the home, the company will continue to work with state and local officials to help determine the root cause of this incident."
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt
