UPDATED: WATCH NOW: Officials warn that approaching winter storm should not be taken lightly

The facility provides a warm overnight stay when temperatures are below freezing, but organizers have been in need of volunteers this winter and put a notice out as recently as Monday that there were several shifts unfilled this week. If you can help, call 276-207-9660.

Dangers outside

Once the storm begins, it’s time to hunker down and stay out of harm's way. Safety officials across the region say there are many dangers lurking about that the unsuspecting public might not know about.

“If a tree has already fallen or leaning against a line, don’t come within 30 feet of it,” Anderson said. “Electricity can travel across the moisture in the tree or on the ground.”

And never trust a dead power line.

“On some grid systems the breaker trips when there is a downed power line, but some of them automatically reset,” Anderson said. “Let the utility workers do the job they are trained to do, we don’t need unnecessary emergencies.”

While sheltering in-place through a winter storm might be inconvenient, consider the repair crews working in harsh and dangerous conditions.

“When there is a wreck or a fire, first responders focus on that one area, but these electrical crews are out working in a storm in the woods and it’s dark out there while hundreds are without power,” said Anderson. “We should think about what they are going through and keep them in our thoughts and prayers."

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.

