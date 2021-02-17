UPDATED: WATCH NOW: Officials warn that approaching winter storm should not be taken lightly

The region is bracing for another winter storm while still recovering from the effects of one just this past weekend.
Poweroutage.us reports 123 houses and businesses in Patrick County still were without power Wednesday morning.
That number grows to 747 in Franklin County and 843 in Henry County and to more than 5,000 in Danville and Pittsylvania County still without electricity.
The National Weather Service in Blacksburg has placed the region under a winter storm warning from midnight on Wednesday until 7 a.m. on Friday, calling for a “significant mix of wintry precipitation.”
Lisa Garrett, fire marshal for Henry County, said residents should get ready to be without power for two to three days, but some people have been without power for longer than that already. Like Richard Motley.
“Our power has been out since Saturday morning around 10,” said Motley, who lives in the Rondo community of Pittsylvania County. “Monday, I borrowed a generator from a friend at work. It’s enough to keep the freezer frozen and a couple of other things.”
Electrical service to Motley’s home is provided by Mecklenburg Electric Cooperative, and he says they are expected to have his power back on by Wednesday evening.
That’s when the next storm, possibly worse than the first, is expected to hit.
Martinsville Fire Chief and Fire Marshall Ted Anderson had just gotten out of a meeting with fire, public safety and weather officials reviewing the latest information available Wednesday morning.
“We’re still expected to be in the one-to-three-inch range of total ice and snow,” Anderson said.
The city closed the Martinsville Municipal Building and canceled all courts sessions on Thursday. The city also canceled garbage pickup on Thursday and Friday. Henry County delayed opening its administration building until noon. Patrick Henry Community College canceled classes.
The Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors has declared a local state of emergency ahead of the latest storm, noting that the prediction is for more trees to be knocked down by the weight of accumulating ice which will lead to more power outages. By declaring a local state of emergency, county officials are able to obtain needed resources to help with emergency repairs sooner.
But Martinsville City Manager Leon Towarnicki said there is no plan yet to elevate the public notice in the city.
“We’re not at the emergency declaration level yet,” he said. “We’ll closely monitor the weather forecast and determine whether we keep crews in at the end of the day, or simply wait and respond later in the evening.
“We’re good on supplies and equipment. We’ll have everything gassed up and ready to go."
Kerosene heaters and portable generators
Garrett's recommendation to be prepared for an extended outage is on several levels, with safety her primary concern.
“Have some water run in buckets or jugs and be very careful to follow the manufacturer’s instructions if you’re using a kerosene heater,” Garrett said. “Also make sure you have a carbon monoxide alarm.”
Anderson echoed Garrett’s suggestion and said the advice extended to portable generators.
“Generators are great for backup, but there are several things to be concerned about and carbon monoxide is a huge concern,” said Anderson. “Don’t crank them inside a home or outside where it may be near an intake that will pull exhaust fumes inside.”
Some areas are reporting generators cannot be found for purchase, Lowes in Martinsville says they have several Firman, 8,000-watt gasoline portable generators in stock and available for sale.
Anderson said it’s not uncommon for someone to fire-up a portable generator inside of an attached garage thinking they are outside of the home, only to discover there is an air intake that will allow deadly fumes to find their way into the home.
“You won’t know it - you won’t smell it or see it,” Anderson said. “So keep the generator outside of the home and plug appliances in the generator, don’t run it through your electrical system.”
Anderson said the only way a generator should be used to “backfeed a house” is with the services of a qualified electrician who will install the proper disconnects.
“Also don’t fuel gas-powered generators or kerosene heaters inside, or while they are on or hot,” Anderson said. “And don’t get the containers mixed up.”
Anderson said there have been several fires in Martinsville caused by people who mistakenly put gasoline in their kerosene heater.
“It’s like a bomb going off inside your house,” he said.
Be prepared for more power outages
As record-breaking temperatures have gripped the nation, at least 20 people have died while trying to keep warm inside their homes.
With more than 100 million people in areas soon to be under a weather advisory or warning, officials warn this event is nothing to take lightly.
The MHC Warming Center serves Martinsville and Henry County and is located at the Forest Hills Presbyterian Church, 725 Beechnut Lane in Martinsville
The facility provides a warm overnight stay when temperatures are below freezing, but organizers have been in need of volunteers this winter and put a notice out as recently as Monday that there were several shifts unfilled this week. If you can help, call 276-207-9660.
Dangers outside
Once the storm begins, it’s time to hunker down and stay out of harm's way. Safety officials across the region say there are many dangers lurking about that the unsuspecting public might not know about.
“If a tree has already fallen or leaning against a line, don’t come within 30 feet of it,” Anderson said. “Electricity can travel across the moisture in the tree or on the ground.”
And never trust a dead power line.
“On some grid systems the breaker trips when there is a downed power line, but some of them automatically reset,” Anderson said. “Let the utility workers do the job they are trained to do, we don’t need unnecessary emergencies.”
While sheltering in-place through a winter storm might be inconvenient, consider the repair crews working in harsh and dangerous conditions.
“When there is a wreck or a fire, first responders focus on that one area, but these electrical crews are out working in a storm in the woods and it’s dark out there while hundreds are without power,” said Anderson. “We should think about what they are going through and keep them in our thoughts and prayers."
