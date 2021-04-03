UPDATED: WATCH NOW: Suspect resident named after being charged with arson after second fire in 2 nights at apartment building in Martinsville

Anderson said the first fire on Thursday night occurred in the apartment of the person who was arrested, but that fire has been determined to be accidental.

"That was one of my concerns but it was squashed," said Anderson. "The first fire truly was accidental."

Anderson said he didn't know if the first fire could have inspired Pacheco to cause the fire on Friday, but there was plenty of evidence to determine the cause.

Wolfe said only three of the eight apartments were occupied Friday night because of residents having been displaced from the fire the night before.

“Tonight my daughter smelled gas, and two minutes later, my grandson said there was a fire at the backdoor,” Wolfe said. “She [the resident] set a fire back there on the balcony and on my SUV.”

Wolfe said it appeared to her that four separate fires had been intentionally set: one on the balcony of her apartment, one on her vehicle, another on a neighbor’s vehicle and a fourth on a wheelchair ramp that led to an apartment door of an elderly woman who was burned out of her home the night before.