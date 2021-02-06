UPDATED: Weather system could bring 1 to 3 inches of snow -- and a lot more in Patrick County

While not the exact setup, this storm rivals last weekend's event in both timing and amounts, forecasters wrote in a Saturday morning discussion. The fast-moving, yet vigorous system could dump periods of moderate to heavy snow in the overnight hours. Gusty winds are possible, but are expected to remain below a criteria that would prompt a weather advisory, forecasters said.

Even with highs reaching the upper 40s or lower 50s Saturday, as the system moves and precipitation starts to fall, so will temperatures. Lows are expected in the lower 30s for most of Southern Virginia.

After a dry Sunday and Monday, the weather pattern next week may become more unsettled. Weather models — as they often do — are wavering on a few potential systems that could bring more wintry precipitation. One of those chances will come Monday night into Tuesday in the form of a mix of snow and ice.

Virginia Department of Transportation's Salem branch, which includes Henry and Patrick counties, distributed a release Saturday morning to say that crews and contractors are preparing for 12-hour shifts to plow and treat roads this weekend.

Because the weather event is expected to start as rain and transition to snow, road crews will not pretreat roads with brine, because that solution would wash off.