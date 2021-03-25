UPDATED: West Piedmont Health District expands vaccine availability to Phase 1c

If you haven’t qualified to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in the West Piedmont Health District, your window of opportunity has opened a notch wider.

District officials announced Thursday morning that they would begin to distribute COVID-19 vaccines under Phase 1c, which is based on a list of 12 essential workers as designated by the Virginia Department of Health.

The district will continue to vaccinate residents eligible under Phases 1a and 1b, its announcement said, but officials are saying they think most of those in the district who want the vaccine have been scheduled to receive it.

“To date, more than 47,000 people in the WPHD have been vaccinated,” West Piedmont Health District Director Dr. Kerry Gateley said in the release. “Vaccine supplies have increased significantly.”

As of Thursday afternoon, data provided by VDH showed that more than 48,500 doses have been distributed.

One in four residents of the district (34,068) had received at least one shot, and 10.6% (14,548) were fully vaccinated.

Both figures lag state averages of 25.5% and 13.9%, respectively, but they have grown remarkably in the past four weeks, with every locality doubling in both first-shots and total vaccinations.