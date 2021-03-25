UPDATED: West Piedmont Health District expands vaccine availability to Phase 1c

If you haven’t qualified to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in the West Piedmont Health District, your window of opportunity has opened a notch wider.
District officials announced Thursday morning that they would begin to distribute COVID-19 vaccines under Phase 1c, which is based on a list of 12 essential workers as designated by the Virginia Department of Health.
The district will continue to vaccinate residents eligible under Phases 1a and 1b, its announcement said, but officials are saying they think most of those in the district who want the vaccine have been scheduled to receive it.
“To date, more than 47,000 people in the WPHD have been vaccinated,” West Piedmont Health District Director Dr. Kerry Gateley said in the release. “Vaccine supplies have increased significantly.”
As of Thursday afternoon, data provided by VDH showed that more than 48,500 doses have been distributed.
One in four residents of the district (34,068) had received at least one shot, and 10.6% (14,548) were fully vaccinated.
Both figures lag state averages of 25.5% and 13.9%, respectively, but they have grown remarkably in the past four weeks, with every locality doubling in both first-shots and total vaccinations.
In Patrick County the number of fully vaccinated residents has more than tripled since Feb. 27. Henry County saw 165.2% increase in the number of fully vaccinated (up from 1,990 to 5,277).
And Martinsville, which for so long had the lowest vaccination rate in the state – so much so that there was an outcry from the Martinsville City Council -- now leads the health district in its rate of both first-time vaccination (27.2%, or 3,494 residents) and the fully vaccinated (11.5%, or 1,475).
About 20,000 of the 48,500-plus doses distributed in the district have gone to residents of Franklin County, but other localities have higher penetration rates.
Under Phase 1a health care personnel and those in long-term care facilities were the first to receive vaccine. Phase 1b has emphasized anyone 65 and older, frontline essential workers, the incarcerated and homeless, some in public-facing roles and people 18-64 who are at increased risk of severe illness (as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention).
Phase 1c opens the process to essential workers in a specific order, the release said:
- Energy.
- Water, wastewater, and waste removal workers (includes recycling removal workers).
- Housing and construction.
- Food service.
- Transportation and logistics.
- Institutions of higher education faculty/staff.
- Finance.
- Information technology & communication.
- Media.
- Legal services.
- Public safety (engineers).
- Other public health workers.
“Hospital partners Carilion Clinic and Sovah-Martinsville have worked very hard to administer as many vaccines as we can supply,” Gateley said in the release. “Because of their willingness to hold large vaccination events, most 1a and 1b populations seeking vaccines have received them.”
Nancy Bell, spokesperson for the district, said at a briefing among community leaders that “we reached a plateau.”
“If you know someone [in phase 1b], take it upon yourself to help them register,” Bell said. “To date we have not had to beg people to take the shot.”
Statewide VDH reports that 2,180,333 have had received at least one shot, and there are now 1,183,917 fully vaccinated.
Smaller number of cases
The West Piedmont Health District was back down to 10 new cases of COVID-19 in data collected by VDH as of 5 p.m. Wednesday.
There were no new deaths (only four recorded statewide), but there was one new hospitalization (in Henry County). Deaths and hospitalizations have abated significantly in the past week.
The 7-day average of new cases stands at 15, up slightly, and the average per 100,000 population is 10.7. The 14-day average of cases per 100K is 124.2 (or about 90% lower than it reached in January).
Henry County had four of the new cases, followed by three in Martinsville, two in Franklin County and one in Patrick County.
Since its first case was recorded on March 20, 2020, the district has reported 10,953 cases, 678 hospitalizations and 303 deaths. Here is how they break down:
- HENRY COUNTY: 4,333 cases, 306 hospitalizations, 120 deaths.
- MARTINSVILLE: 1,540, 136, 71.
- PATRICK COUNTY: 1,275, 97, 41.
- FRANKLIN COUNTY: 3,815, 139, 71.
VDH statewide reports 610,263 cases, 10,147 deaths and 26,087 hospitalizations.
Steven Doyle is editor of the Martinsville Bulletin and the Danville Register & Bee. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, ext. 245.