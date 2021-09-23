UPDATED: White Toyota truck sought after 8-year-old child seriously injured in hit-and-run in Henry County

Virginia State Police are asking that the public be on the lookout for a white Toyota pickup truck they say struck and seriously injured an 8-year-old who had just gotten off a school bus in Henry County.

The driver of the vehicle did not stop Thursday in the 8000 block of Route 57 at 3:23 p.m., a VSP release stated.

The boy was exiting a Henry County school bus when the apparent hit-and-run occurred and was flown by air-care to Roanoke Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries. There was no further information released about the child.

Henry County school bus No. 147 was stopped on Route 57 while rescue operations were underway and traffic was routed around it.

VSP issued a second release on Thursday evening that asked that anyone with information on the vehicle or driver to call 800-542-5959 or email questions@vsp.virginia.gov. The white Toyota pickup truck will have damage to the passenger-side headlight, hood and bumper.

The release said state police crash investigators were able to download video from the bus.