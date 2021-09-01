UPDTED: Franklin County, Patrick County postpone fairs because of COVID-19

"It would be a dereliction of duty if they [fair attendees] leave worse than when they came."

Franklin County’s release noted case growth, positivity rates and the increased patients at hospitals, emergency rooms and medical providers.

Regional health officials met with the Franklin County Board of Supervisors, fair vendors and those volunteering for the event in developing the decision, the release said.

"Given the rapid increase of COVID-19 cases within Franklin County and the expected continued spike in infections over the next few weeks, the Franklin County Agricultural Fair cannot be held in a manner that ensures the safety of the expected 7,000-8,000 people, event staff, and volunteers that participate in the fair each year," the release said.

Patrick County's post said that "it is with a heavy heart that we announce our difficult decision to cancel this year's fair. We never want to cancel connecting with one another, making fun family memories, or celebrating our county, but we simply can't keep you or your loved ones safe from Covid while attending the fair.