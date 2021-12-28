Uptown crash causes damage to two vehicles

Two cars collided in uptown Martinsville Tuesday morning, closing an intersection while workers cleared the vehicles and the debris from the road.

No one was injured when a silver Honda four-door vehicle appeared to have been struck in the driver's-side door by a silver Toyota SUV.

The incident occurred shortly before noon, and when police arrived the Honda was stopped on East Main Street facing east on the one-way road while the Toyota was stopped on Lester Street facing north.

The Toyota had damage across the front of the vehicle, and the Honda was damaged across the driver's side door.

Martinsville Police, Fire and EMS responded to the scene and closed the intersection at East Main and Lester streets while the debris was removed from the road and the cars were cleared from the scene.

No other information was available.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

